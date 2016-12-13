Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:01 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Highly Ranked in CIF D-1 Water Polo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 13, 2016 | 9:52 a.m.

Dos Pueblos is ranked second and San Marcos third in the first CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo poll.

The Chargers are off to a great start, posting a 7-1 record without three key players who are playing for Team USA at the FINA Women's Youth World Championship in New Zealand.

San Marcos has played only one game thus far, a 13-0 shutout of Ventura. The Royals are playing without senior and USC commit Paige Hauschild, who is also on Team USA.

Laguna Beach (1-0) is No. 1 in the division.

Santa Barbara, which beat Royal in its only game prior to the release of the polls, is ranked 10th.

DIVISION 1

1  Laguna Beach

2  Dos Pueblos

3  San Marcos

4  Orange Lutheran

5  Mater Dei

6  Foothill

7  Corona del Mar

8  Los Alamitos

9  Santa Margarita

10  Santa Barbara

Others: Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach

DIVISION 4

1  Peninsula

2  Canyon/Anaheim

3  Aliso Niguel

4  Palos Verdes

5  Claremont

6  Oxnard

7  Westlake

8  Newbury Park

9  Ventura

10  Charter Oak

DIVISION 7

1  Santa Fe

2  Santa Ynez

3  Chaffey

4  Atascadero

5  Western

T6 Calabasas

T6 Louisville

8  Burbank

9  Valley View

10  Whittier

