Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Highly Ranked in CIF D-1 Water Polo

Dos Pueblos is ranked second and San Marcos third in the first CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo poll.
The Chargers are off to a great start, posting a 7-1 record without three key players who are playing for Team USA at the FINA Women's Youth World Championship in New Zealand.
San Marcos has played only one game thus far, a 13-0 shutout of Ventura. The Royals are playing without senior and USC commit Paige Hauschild, who is also on Team USA.
Laguna Beach (1-0) is No. 1 in the division.
Santa Barbara, which beat Royal in its only game prior to the release of the polls, is ranked 10th.
DIVISION 1
1 Laguna Beach
2 Dos Pueblos
3 San Marcos
4 Orange Lutheran
5 Mater Dei
6 Foothill
7 Corona del Mar
8 Los Alamitos
9 Santa Margarita
10 Santa Barbara
Others: Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach
DIVISION 4
1 Peninsula
2 Canyon/Anaheim
3 Aliso Niguel
4 Palos Verdes
5 Claremont
6 Oxnard
7 Westlake
8 Newbury Park
9 Ventura
10 Charter Oak
DIVISION 7
1 Santa Fe
2 Santa Ynez
3 Chaffey
4 Atascadero
5 Western
T6 Calabasas
T6 Louisville
8 Burbank
9 Valley View
10 Whittier