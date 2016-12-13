Dos Pueblos, San Marcos Highly Ranked in CIF D-1 Water Polo

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos is ranked second and San Marcos third in the first CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo poll.

The Chargers are off to a great start, posting a 7-1 record without three key players who are playing for Team USA at the FINA Women's Youth World Championship in New Zealand.

San Marcos has played only one game thus far, a 13-0 shutout of Ventura. The Royals are playing without senior and USC commit Paige Hauschild, who is also on Team USA.

Laguna Beach (1-0) is No. 1 in the division.

Santa Barbara, which beat Royal in its only game prior to the release of the polls, is ranked 10th.

DIVISION 1

1 Laguna Beach

2 Dos Pueblos

3 San Marcos

4 Orange Lutheran

5 Mater Dei

6 Foothill

7 Corona del Mar

8 Los Alamitos

9 Santa Margarita

10 Santa Barbara

Others: Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach

DIVISION 4

1 Peninsula

2 Canyon/Anaheim

3 Aliso Niguel

4 Palos Verdes

5 Claremont

6 Oxnard

7 Westlake

8 Newbury Park

9 Ventura

10 Charter Oak

DIVISION 7

1 Santa Fe

2 Santa Ynez

3 Chaffey

4 Atascadero

5 Western

T6 Calabasas

T6 Louisville

8 Burbank

9 Valley View

10 Whittier