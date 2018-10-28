CIF Playoffs: 5 Local Teams Earn Bids; Lompoc is Seeded No. 4 in Division 3

Football

Five area football teams were selected for the CIF-Southern Section Playoffs on Sunday and Channel League champion Lompoc will be the only one playing at home. Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego and Santa Ynez will hit the road on Friday night. The Braves (8-2) were seeded No. 3 in Div. 4 and will host Capistrano Valley (7-3), the fourth-place team from the South Coast League, on Friday at 7 p.m. Lompoc has won six straight and went 5-0 in its first year in the Channel League, outscoring its opponents 201-39. Junior running back Leondre Coleman needs 20 yards to crack the 1,000-yard rushing mark. He has 980 yards (6.8 avg.) and 11 TDs. Junior quarterback Cameron Iribarren is 26 yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards (974 yds, 14 TD) and has passed for 841 yards and 13 touchdowns. Capistrano Valley has one of the top passers in the CIF in Nathan Manning. He’s thrown for 2,728 yards with 41 TDs and 10 interceptions. Manning led the Cougars to the CIF Div. 1 baseball title in June and he accepted a scholarship to play baseball at Cal. Bishop Diego (4-6), the reigning CIF Div. 6 and state titleist, will open on the road in the Div. 4 playoffs. The Cardinals, an at-large team from the Camino League, will travel to Saugus (7-3, Foothill No. 2 tie) for a 7:30 p.m. battle. Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez, who tied for second in the Channel League at 3-2, all made the playoffs. The Chargers (6-4) are in Div. 5 and they’ll travel to No. 3 seed Lawndale (8-2, Ocean League champs) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez are in the 16-team Div. 7 bracket. The Dons (6-4) will travel to Ocean No. 2 Culver City (8-2) on Friday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Santa Ynez, the fourth seed from the Channel League with a 6-4 record, will play at No. 1 Northview of Covina at 7 p.m. Northview (10-0), the Valle Vista champion, has outscored its opponents 397 to 63. Junior quarterback James Jimenez has thrown for 2,312 yards and 33 TDs with just three interceptions.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >