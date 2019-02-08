CIF Playoffs: Santa Barbara Water Polo Quarterfinal Game Moved to Dos Pueblos

Santa Barbara High’s girls water polo team will play its CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal game against Harvard Westlake on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Dos Pueblos.

The game was moved from Santa Barbara because the pool suffered some damage during the recent rainstorms.

Santa Barbara is 18-12 and the No. 3 seed in the division. Harvard Westlake is 18-11 and champion of the Mission League.

Saturday’s winner advances to the semifinals at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine on Wednesday.

In other water polo playoff action, Carpinteria plays at Chadwick in Palos Verdes in a Division 7 quarterfinal game at noon. Chadwick is the No. 2 seed.

In Division 1, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos will play in fifth-place semifinal games on Tuesday. San Marcos is home to Mater Dei while DP travels to Newport Harbor.

BOYS SOCCER

Dos Pueblos plays host to No. 4-seeded Artesia in a Division 3 second-round game at 3 p.m. at San Marcos.

Artesia is 18-1-3 and DP is 15-9-2.

San Marcos (14-5-6) is on the road at Laguna Hills (9-8-5) for a second-second-round game in Division 2. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

High-scoring Bishop Diego (12-3-0) plays a second-round Division 7 game against Orange County Pacifica Christian (6-8-4) at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa at noon.