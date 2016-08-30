Lompoc Moves Up in CIF Division Rankings; Bishop Remains No. 2

Football

Lompoc moved up to No. 5 in the latest CIF-SS Division 4 football rankings after its impressive 28-14 Week-Zero win over Arroyo Grande.

The Braves, who were seventh in the preseason pool, dominated the line of scrimmage and piled up the rushing yards. They were led by Toa Taua's 131 yards on 23 carries. Dallas Canley and Ruben Cortez also ran well.

Bishop Diego remained No. 2 behind Calabasas in Division 5. The Cardinals overcame first-half mistakes and beat Righetti, 21-0, behind 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns from junior running back John Harris. They face a top-10 opponent in their home opener on Friday, taking on San Luis Obispo's Mission Prep, the fourth-ranked team in Division 10.

Dos Pueblos remains in the rankings after its 36-29 loss at Division 3 fifth-ranked San Juan Hills in San Juan Capistrano. The Chargers, who battled back from a 22-0 deficit and tied the score at 22-all, are sixth this week in Division 10. They go on the road again Friday, playing Cabrillo at Lompoc's Huyck Stadium.

Santa Ynez, which overpowered San Marcos, 52-0 is ranked eighth in Division 10. The Pirates host Carpinteria on Friday.

CIF-SS FOOTBALL RANKINGS

DIVISION 4

Rank, School (League), Rec.

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 1-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) 2-0

3. Colony (Mt. Baldy) 1-0

4. Redondo Union (Bay) 1-0

5. Lompoc (Los Padres) 1-0

6. Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern) 0-0

7. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 0-1

8. Dominguez (San Gabriel Valley) 0-1

9. Valencia/Placentia (Empire) 0-1

10. Lakewood (Moore) 0-1

Others: Chaparral (0-1), Etiwanda (Baseline), 0-1.

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 1-0

2. Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley) 1-0

3. Salesian (Angelus) 1-0

4. Redlands (Citrus Belt) 1-0

5. Corona (Big VIII) 1-0

6. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 1-0

7. Moorpark (Camino) 1-0

8. Ventura (Channel) 1-0

9. Temecula Valley (Southwestern) 1-0

10. Harvard-Westlake (Angelus) 1-0

Others: San Jacinto (Mountain Pass), 0-1; St. Joseph/Santa Maria (Los Padres), 0-1.

DIVISION 10

1. Brethren Christian (Freelance) 1-0

2. Aquinas (Ambassador) 1-0

3. Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy) 1-0

4. Mission Prep (Northern) 0-0

5. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 0-0

6. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 0-1

7. Grand Terrace (Sunkist) 1-0

8. Santa Ynez (Los Padres) 1-0

9. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 1-0

10. Apple Valley (Mojave River) 1-0

Others: JW North (Inland Valley).

