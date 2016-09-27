Santa Barbara 10th in Division 1 Water Polo; Laguna Blanca Still No. 1 in D6 Volleyball

Three county water polo teams are ranked in this week's CIF-Southern Section polls.
Santa Barbara cracked the Division 1 poll at No. 10. The Dons are coming off an 11th-place finish at the 32-team South Coast Tournament. They play crosstown rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos this week. The San Marcos game is at 6:15 p.m. at the Santa Barbara pool.
Santa Ynez is No. 9 in the Division 5 poll and Santa Maria is second in Division 7. Dos Pueblos received votes in Division 2.
Laguna Blanca remains the top-ranked girls volleyball team in Division 6. The Owls have lost only once this season, falling to Oaks Christian in a best-of-three final at the Cate Mesa Mixer. They play Channel League school San Marcos on Tuesday. Santa Ynez is fourth in Division 6.
In girls tennis, unbeaten Cate dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in Division 2.
BOYS WATER POLO
DIVISION 1
1 Harvard Westlake
2 Mater Dei
3 Huntington Beach
4 Orange Lutheran
5 Corona del Mar
6 Foothill
7 Newport Harbor
8 Loyola
9 El Toro
10 Santa Barbara
DIVISION 2
1 Laguna Beach
2 Agoura
3 Santa Margarita
4 Murrieta Valley
5 Wilson/Long Beach
6 Beckman
7 Palos Verdes
8 Ventura
9 Villa Park
10 Los Alamitios
Others: Dos Pueblos
DIVISION 5
1 La Canada
2 Corona
3 Temple City
4 Murrieta Mesa
5 Burroughs
6 San Dimas
7 Jurupa Valley
8 San Juan Hills
9 Santa Ynez
10 Great Oak
Others: Schurr, Kennedy, El Dorado
DIVISION 7
1 Katella
2 Santa Maria
3 Chaffey
4 Shadow Hills
5 La Sierra
6 Poly/Pasadena
7 Granite Hills
8 Saddleback
9 Charter Oak
10 Hillcrest
Others: Glendale, Arroyo Valley, Gahr, Godinez, Pasadena
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 2
1 Ventura
2 Orange Lutheran
3 Marlborough
4 El Dorado
5 Beckman
6 Esperanza
7 Temecula Valley
8 Palos Verdes
9 South Torrance
10 Murrieta Valley
Others: Westlake, Millikan
DIVISION 6
1 Laguna Blanca
2 Crossroads
3 Gabrielino
4 Santa Ynez
5 El Rancho
6 Hueneme
7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
8 Vistamar
9 Bell Gardens
10 Beaumont
Others: Shadow Hills, Hemet
DIVISION 8
1 Pomona Catholic
2 Gladstone
3 Grace Brethren
4 Providence/Burbank
5 Foothill Technology
6 Mary Star of the Sea
7 Linfield Christian
8 Nordhoff
9 Orangewood Academy
10 Duarte
Others: Cate, San Jacinto, Yucca Valley
GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION 2
1 Poly/Riverside
2 Beckman
3 Aliso Niguel
4 Poly/Long Beach
5 Cate
6 South Torrance
7 Yucaipa
8 Redlands
9 Chadwick
10 Cerritos
DIVISION 3
1 Alhambra
2 Temple City
3 Cypress
4 Serrano
5 Walnut
6 West Torrance
7 Great Oak
8 Brea Olinda
9 Redlands East Valley
T10 Carpinteria
T10 Mayfield
