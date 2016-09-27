Santa Barbara 10th in Division 1 Water Polo; Laguna Blanca Still No. 1 in D6 Volleyball

CIF Polls

Three county water polo teams are ranked in this week's CIF-Southern Section polls.

Santa Barbara cracked the Division 1 poll at No. 10. The Dons are coming off an 11th-place finish at the 32-team South Coast Tournament. They play crosstown rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos this week. The San Marcos game is at 6:15 p.m. at the Santa Barbara pool.

Santa Ynez is No. 9 in the Division 5 poll and Santa Maria is second in Division 7. Dos Pueblos received votes in Division 2.

Laguna Blanca remains the top-ranked girls volleyball team in Division 6. The Owls have lost only once this season, falling to Oaks Christian in a best-of-three final at the Cate Mesa Mixer. They play Channel League school San Marcos on Tuesday. Santa Ynez is fourth in Division 6.

In girls tennis, unbeaten Cate dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in Division 2.

BOYS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1 Harvard Westlake

2 Mater Dei

3 Huntington Beach

4 Orange Lutheran

5 Corona del Mar

6 Foothill

7 Newport Harbor

8 Loyola

9 El Toro

10 Santa Barbara

DIVISION 2

1 Laguna Beach

2 Agoura

3 Santa Margarita

4 Murrieta Valley

5 Wilson/Long Beach

6 Beckman

7 Palos Verdes

8 Ventura

9 Villa Park

10 Los Alamitios

Others: Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 5

1 La Canada

2 Corona

3 Temple City

4 Murrieta Mesa

5 Burroughs

6 San Dimas

7 Jurupa Valley

8 San Juan Hills

9 Santa Ynez

10 Great Oak

Others: Schurr, Kennedy, El Dorado

DIVISION 7

1 Katella

2 Santa Maria

3 Chaffey

4 Shadow Hills

5 La Sierra

6 Poly/Pasadena

7 Granite Hills

8 Saddleback

9 Charter Oak

10 Hillcrest

Others: Glendale, Arroyo Valley, Gahr, Godinez, Pasadena

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 2

1 Ventura

2 Orange Lutheran

3 Marlborough

4 El Dorado

5 Beckman

6 Esperanza

7 Temecula Valley

8 Palos Verdes

9 South Torrance

10 Murrieta Valley

Others: Westlake, Millikan

DIVISION 6

1 Laguna Blanca

2 Crossroads

3 Gabrielino

4 Santa Ynez

5 El Rancho

6 Hueneme

7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

8 Vistamar

9 Bell Gardens

10 Beaumont

Others: Shadow Hills, Hemet

DIVISION 8

1 Pomona Catholic

2 Gladstone

3 Grace Brethren

4 Providence/Burbank

5 Foothill Technology

6 Mary Star of the Sea

7 Linfield Christian

8 Nordhoff

9 Orangewood Academy

10 Duarte

Others: Cate, San Jacinto, Yucca Valley

GIRLS TENNIS

DIVISION 2

1 Poly/Riverside

2 Beckman

3 Aliso Niguel

4 Poly/Long Beach

5 Cate

6 South Torrance

7 Yucaipa

8 Redlands

9 Chadwick

10 Cerritos

DIVISION 3

1 Alhambra

2 Temple City

3 Cypress

4 Serrano

5 Walnut

6 West Torrance

7 Great Oak

8 Brea Olinda

9 Redlands East Valley

T10 Carpinteria

T10 Mayfield

