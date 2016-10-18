Powerhouse Girls Volleyball Teams Entered in Tournament of Champions

CIF Polls

Some of top high school girls volleyball teams in the country are coming to Santa Barbara this weekend to play in the Tournament of Champions at Santa Barbara High and San Marcos.

The 16-team field is led by powerhouse Archbishop Mitty of San Jose, the alma mater of three-time Olympics beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh. The Monarchs are ranked No. 2 in the country in a MaxPreps poll. They won the 64-team Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas in September.

Mitty has not won the TOC since 2013, falling in the semifinals the last two years, in 2014 against Mira Costa and last year against Great Oak.

Five-time CIF-San Diego Section Division 1 champion Torrey Pines is the No. 2 seed. The Falcons defeated Great Oak in last year's final. The team is led by UCLA commit Jaden Whitmarsh, the daughter of the late Mike Whitmarsh, an outstanding beach volleyball player who won a silver medal in the sport at the 1996 Olympics Games.

Perennial CIF-Southern Section power Mira Costa is the third seed. The Mustangs, ranked third in this week's Division 1 poll, won the tournament in 2014.

Rounding out the top four seeds is Channel League-champion Ventura. The Division 2 top-ranked Cougars have an experienced team, led by USC commit Sammy Slater on the outside and standout middle Aubrey Knight in the middle.

Great Oak returns after finishing second last year. Also entered are La Costa Canyon, Cathedral Catholic and Westview from the San Diego Section, St.Francis of Mountain View and Presentation of San Jose from the Central Coast Section, Sac-Joaquin Section school Pitman of Turlock and Southern Section schools Vista Murrieta, Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor, San Marcos and Santa Barbara.

San Marcos opens the tournament Friday at 12:45 p.m. against La Costa Canyon. Host Santa Barbara kicks things off at 11 a.m., against Mitty.

All matches are best-of-five sets.

CIF-SS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL POLLS

DIVISION 1

1 Santa Margarita

2 Mater Dei

3 Mira Costa

4 Edison

5 Huntington Beach

6 Lakewood

7 Marymount

8 San Juan Hills

9 Redondo Union

10 Flintridge Sacred Heart

DIVISION 2

1 Ventura

2 El Dorado

3 Orange Lutheran

4 Temecula Valley

5 Esperanza

6 Palos Verdes

7 South Torrance

8 Beckman

9 Louisville

10 Yucaipa

DIVISION 6

1 Laguna Blanca

2 Santa Ynez

3 Shadow Hills

4 Crossroads

5 Vistamar

6 Gabrielino

7 Hemet

8 Beaumont

9 Rancho Verde

10 Heritage

Others: Bell Gardens

BOYS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1 Harvard Westlake

2 Mater Dei

3 Huntington Beach

4 Orange Lutheran

5 Corona del Mar

6 Foothill

7 Newport Harbor

8 Loyola

9 El Toro

10 Santa Barbara

DIVISION 2

T1 Laguna Beach

T1 Agoura

3 Santa Margarita

4 Murrieta Valley

5 Wilson/Long Beach

6 Ventura

7 Villa Park

T8 Palos Verdes

T8 Hoover

10 Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 5

1 Corona

2 La Canada

3 Burrougha

4 Temple City

5 Murrieta Mesa

6 Jurupa Valley

7 San Dimas

8 San Juan Hills

9 Great Oak

10 Santa Ynez

Others: Schurr, Cypress, El Dorado

DIVISION 7

1 Katella

2 Santa Maria

3 Chaffey

4 Shadow Hills

5 Poly/Pasadena

6 La Sierra

7 Saddleback

8 Arroyo Valley

9 Charter Oak

10 Nogales

Others: Granite Hills, Gahr, Nogales, Glendale, Godinez, La Salle

GIRLS TENNIS

DIVISION 2

1 Beckman

2 Palos Verdes

3 Cate

4 Foothill

5 Poly/Riverside

6 Redondo Union

7 Viewpoint

8 Yucaipa

9 Redlands

10 Cerritos

8-MAN FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

1. Mojave

2. Thacher

3. Faith Baptist

4. Villanova Prep

5. Cate

T6. Flintridge Prep

T6. Calvary Chapel/Downey

8. Avalon

9. Orcutt Academy

10. Chadwick

Others: Lucerne Valley, St. Michael’s Pre, Laguna Blanca, Sage Hill