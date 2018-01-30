CIF Polls: Santa Barbara Boys Soccer, Dos Pueblos Girls Water Top-Ranked in Division 1

CIF Polls

Two local teams are ranked No. 1 in this week's CIF-Southern Section winter sports polls.

The Santa Barbara boys soccer team took over the top spot in Division 1. The Dons are unbeaten at 11-0-3 and have posted 10 shutouts. Previous No. 1 Servite suffered a 3-1 loss last week and dropped to No. 2.

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team moveed into sole possession of the No. 1 ranking after winning the Tournament of Champions. The Chargers last week shared the top spot with Mater Dei and Laguna Beach. They beat Mater Dei for the TOC title and improved to 19-1.

Dos Pueblos could see Laguna Beach this week at the Southern California Championships in Irvine.

San Marcos is eighth and Santa Barbara 11th in this week's poll.

In boys basketball, San Marcos is seventh in Division 2A and Providence is seventh in 5AA.

In girls basketball, San Marcos is 11th in Division 4AA.

CIF RANKINGS

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

1 Santa Barbara

2 Servite

3 Loyola

4 Millikan

5 Cathedral

6 Paramount

7 Mater Dei

8 San Clemente

9 Edison

T10 Santa Margarita

T10 Capistrano Valley

GIRLS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1 & 2**

1 Dos Pueblos

T2 Laguna Beach

T2 Mater Dei

4 Orange Lutheran

5 Corona del Mar

6 Foothill

7 Los Alamitos

8 San Marcos

9 Newport Harbor

10 Santa Margarita

11 Santa Barbara

12 Schurr

13 Huntington Beach

14 La Canada

15 Los Osos

16 San Clemente

17 Agoura

18 ML King

19 Arroyo Grande

20 Royal

**The top 10 teams represent the Division 1 watch list. The top 8 in the final poll will be designated as the Divison 1 playoffs field. The remaining teams will be in the Division 2 playoffs. The Divisions 1 and 2 will be finalized during the last seeding meeting on Feb 9.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 2A

1 Rancho Christian

2 St. Bernard

3 Poly/Riverside

4 Muir

5 Los Osos

6 Cypress

7 San Marcos

8 Trabuco Hills

9 Hesperia

10 Tesoro

11 Diamond Ranch

12 Newport Harbor

13 Walnut

14 Valley Christian/Cerritos

15 Crescenta Valley

16 Oxnard

DIVISION 5AA

1 Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica

2 St. Pius X-St. Matthias

3 Pilibos

4 Nogales

5 Big Bear

6 Webb

7 Providence/Santa Barbara

8 Indian Springs

9 Century

10 Bassett

11 de Toldeo

T12 Southlands Christian

T12 Upland Christian

14 Edgewood

15 Hueneme

16 University Prep

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 4AA

1 Brentwood

2 St. Bonaventure

3 Foothill Technology

4 Knight

5 Ontario

6 Temple City

7 Gabrielino

8 Whitney

9 Bell Gardens

10 Sage Hill

11 San Marcos

12 Oxnard

13 Ramona

14 Oak Park

15 Jurupa Valley

16 Pomona