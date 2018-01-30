Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:15 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
CIF Polls

CIF Polls: Santa Barbara Boys Soccer, Dos Pueblos Girls Water Top-Ranked in Division 1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 30, 2018 | 8:52 p.m.

Two local teams are ranked No. 1 in this week's CIF-Southern Section winter sports polls.

The Santa Barbara boys soccer team took over the top spot in Division 1. The Dons are unbeaten at 11-0-3 and have posted 10 shutouts. Previous No. 1 Servite suffered a 3-1 loss last week and dropped to No. 2.

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team moveed into sole possession of the No. 1 ranking after winning the Tournament of Champions. The Chargers last week shared the top spot with Mater Dei and Laguna Beach. They beat Mater Dei for the TOC title and improved to 19-1.

Dos Pueblos could see Laguna Beach this week at the Southern California Championships in Irvine. 

San Marcos is eighth and Santa Barbara 11th in this week's poll.

In boys basketball, San Marcos is seventh in Division 2A and Providence is seventh in 5AA.

In girls basketball, San Marcos is 11th in Division 4AA.

CIF RANKINGS

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

1  Santa Barbara

2  Servite

3  Loyola

4  Millikan

5  Cathedral

6  Paramount

7  Mater Dei

8  San Clemente

9  Edison

T10 Santa Margarita

T10 Capistrano Valley  

GIRLS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1 & 2**

1 Dos Pueblos

T2 Laguna Beach

T2 Mater Dei

4  Orange Lutheran

5  Corona del Mar

6  Foothill

7  Los Alamitos

8  San Marcos

9  Newport Harbor

10  Santa Margarita

11  Santa Barbara

12  Schurr

13  Huntington Beach

14  La Canada

15  Los Osos

16  San Clemente

17  Agoura

18  ML King

19  Arroyo Grande

20  Royal 

**The top 10 teams represent the Division 1 watch list. The top 8 in the final poll will be designated as the Divison 1 playoffs field. The remaining teams will be in the Division 2 playoffs. The Divisions 1 and 2 will be finalized during the last seeding meeting on Feb 9. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 2A

1 Rancho Christian

2 St. Bernard

3 Poly/Riverside

4 Muir

5 Los Osos

6 Cypress

7 San Marcos

8 Trabuco Hills

9 Hesperia

10 Tesoro

11 Diamond Ranch

12 Newport Harbor

13 Walnut

14 Valley Christian/Cerritos

15 Crescenta Valley

16 Oxnard 

DIVISION 5AA

1 Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica

2 St. Pius X-St. Matthias

3 Pilibos

4 Nogales

5 Big Bear

6 Webb

7 Providence/Santa Barbara

8 Indian Springs

9 Century

10 Bassett

11 de Toldeo

T12 Southlands Christian

T12 Upland Christian

14 Edgewood

15 Hueneme

16 University Prep 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION 4AA

1  Brentwood

2  St. Bonaventure

3  Foothill Technology

4  Knight

5  Ontario

6  Temple City

7  Gabrielino

8  Whitney

9  Bell Gardens

10  Sage Hill

11  San Marcos

12  Oxnard

13  Ramona

14  Oak Park

15  Jurupa Valley

16  Pomona 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 