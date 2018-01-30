CIF Polls: Santa Barbara Boys Soccer, Dos Pueblos Girls Water Top-Ranked in Division 1

Two local teams are ranked No. 1 in this week's CIF-Southern Section winter sports polls.
The Santa Barbara boys soccer team took over the top spot in Division 1. The Dons are unbeaten at 11-0-3 and have posted 10 shutouts. Previous No. 1 Servite suffered a 3-1 loss last week and dropped to No. 2.
The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team moveed into sole possession of the No. 1 ranking after winning the Tournament of Champions. The Chargers last week shared the top spot with Mater Dei and Laguna Beach. They beat Mater Dei for the TOC title and improved to 19-1.
Dos Pueblos could see Laguna Beach this week at the Southern California Championships in Irvine.
San Marcos is eighth and Santa Barbara 11th in this week's poll.
In boys basketball, San Marcos is seventh in Division 2A and Providence is seventh in 5AA.
In girls basketball, San Marcos is 11th in Division 4AA.
CIF RANKINGS
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
1 Santa Barbara
2 Servite
3 Loyola
4 Millikan
5 Cathedral
6 Paramount
7 Mater Dei
8 San Clemente
9 Edison
T10 Santa Margarita
T10 Capistrano Valley
GIRLS WATER POLO
DIVISION 1 & 2**
1 Dos Pueblos
T2 Laguna Beach
T2 Mater Dei
4 Orange Lutheran
5 Corona del Mar
6 Foothill
7 Los Alamitos
8 San Marcos
9 Newport Harbor
10 Santa Margarita
11 Santa Barbara
12 Schurr
13 Huntington Beach
14 La Canada
15 Los Osos
16 San Clemente
17 Agoura
18 ML King
19 Arroyo Grande
20 Royal
**The top 10 teams represent the Division 1 watch list. The top 8 in the final poll will be designated as the Divison 1 playoffs field. The remaining teams will be in the Division 2 playoffs. The Divisions 1 and 2 will be finalized during the last seeding meeting on Feb 9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION 2A
1 Rancho Christian
2 St. Bernard
3 Poly/Riverside
4 Muir
5 Los Osos
6 Cypress
7 San Marcos
8 Trabuco Hills
9 Hesperia
10 Tesoro
11 Diamond Ranch
12 Newport Harbor
13 Walnut
14 Valley Christian/Cerritos
15 Crescenta Valley
16 Oxnard
DIVISION 5AA
1 Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica
2 St. Pius X-St. Matthias
3 Pilibos
4 Nogales
5 Big Bear
6 Webb
7 Providence/Santa Barbara
8 Indian Springs
9 Century
10 Bassett
11 de Toldeo
T12 Southlands Christian
T12 Upland Christian
14 Edgewood
15 Hueneme
16 University Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION 4AA
1 Brentwood
2 St. Bonaventure
3 Foothill Technology
4 Knight
5 Ontario
6 Temple City
7 Gabrielino
8 Whitney
9 Bell Gardens
10 Sage Hill
11 San Marcos
12 Oxnard
13 Ramona
14 Oak Park
15 Jurupa Valley
16 Pomona