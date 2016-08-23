Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos Ranked No. 2 in CIF Football Preseason Polls

Dos Pueblos has size on the line. Erick Nisich, right, a 6-4, 260-pound tackle for Dos Pueblos, goes up against 6-1, 280-pound teammate Anthony Meza-Pinedo. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos has size on the line. Erick Nisich, right, a 6-4, 260-pound tackle for Dos Pueblos, goes up against 6-1, 280-pound teammate Anthony Meza-Pinedo. (Barry Punzal/Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 23, 2016 | 9:53 a.m.

The return of several starting players at Dos Pueblos, including a three-year starting quarterback and some big linemen, has caught the attention of the committee that votes on the CIF-Southern Section football polls.

In the preseason polls for the 13 new playoff divisions, the Chargers are ranked No. 2 in Division 10. Brethren Christian is the top-ranked team in the division.

Dos Pueblos, which has won just four games in the last two seasons, has a veteran squad, led by quarterback Kellen Roberts, a second-team All-Channel League pick as a junior. The offense also includes returning first-team receiver/running back Blake Erwin and second-team tackle 6-4, 260-pound Erick Nisich. The line also includes 6-6, 285-pound Nathan Beveridge, who saw action last year before betting hurt.

The Charger defense also returning all-league standouts on defense: first-team linebacker Chris Noggle and defensive end Marcellous Gossett.

Dos Pueblos faces a tough Week Zero opener on Friday, traveling to San Juan Capistrano to play at San Juan Hills, the No. 6 team in Division 3. The athletic director at San Juan Hills is former DP football coach Armando Gonzalez.

Bishop Diego, which reached the CIF Division 3 (Northern Division) semifinals last year, opens the season as the No. 2 team behind Calabasas in Division 5. The Cardinals also are loaded with standout veteran players, including five starters on the offensive linemen (Gavin Callow, Hector Nolasco, James Renick, Eddie Miranda and Mike Agnoli) and running back John Harris.

Bishop opens its season Friday at Righetti.

Perennial power Lompoc is ranked seventh in Division 4, the highest division of any team in the county. Two of the Braves' Los Padres League rivals also are top-10 teams in the preseason. St. Joseph is ninth in Division 5 and Santa Ynez is No. 8 in Division 10.

Santa Ynez kicks off the season Friday at San Marcos and St. Joseph plays host Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, the No. 10 team in Division 2.

The leagues in the Tricounties are listed below the rankings.

TRICOUNTY SCHOOLS IN CIF-SS
FOOTBALL PRESEASON RANKINGS

DIVISION 2
Rank, School (League)

1. Oaks Christian (Marmonte)

2. Norco (Big VIII)

3. Murrieta Valley (Southwestern)

4. San Clemente (South Coast)

5. La Habra (Freeway)

6. St. Bonaventure (Marmonte)

7. Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt)

8. Citrus Hill (Mountain Pass)

9. Westlake (Marmonte)

10. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Mission)

DIVISION 4 

1. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast)

2. Charter Oak (Hacienda)

3. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean)

4.  Dominguez (San Gabriel Valley)

5. Colony (Mt. Baldy)

6. Redondo Union (Bay)

7. Lompoc (Los Padres)

8. Valencia/Placentia (Empire)

9. Lakewood (Moore)

10. Chaparral (Southwestern)

DIVISION 5 

1. Calabasas (Camino)

2. Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley)

3. Salesian (Angelus)

4. Redlands (Citrus Belt)

5. Corona (Big VIII)

6. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt)

7. Moorpark (Camino)

8. San Jacinto (Mountain Pass)

9. St. Joseph/Santa Maria (Los Padres)

10. Ventura (Channel)

DIVISION 8 

1. El Modena (North Hills)

2. Chino (Hacienda)

3. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley)

4. Laguna Hills (Sea View)

5. Burbank (Pacific)

6. Burroughs/Burbank (Pacific)

7. Moreno Valley (Mountain Valley)

8. Brea Olinda (North Hills)

9.  Rio Mesa (Pacific View)

10. San Dimas (Valle Vista)

DIVISION 10 

1.  Brethren Christian (Freelance)

2. Dos Pueblos (Channel)

3. Aquinas (Ambassador)

4. Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy)

5. Mission Prep (Northern)

6.  Rubidoux (Mountain Valley)

7. Grand Terrace (Sunkist)

8. Santa Ynez (Los Padres)

9. Leuzinger (Pioneer)

10T. Apple Valley (Mojave River), JW North (Inland Valley)

DIVISION 11 

1. Valley View (Inland Valley)

2. Ontario Christian (Ambassador)

3.  Culver City (Ocean)

4. Ramona (River Valley)

5. Crean Lutheran (Freelance)

6. Oak Park (Canyon)

7. Twentynine Palms (De Anza)

8. Capistrano Valley Christian (San Joaquin)

9. Coachella Valley (De Anza)

10.  Bishop Montgomery (South Catholic)

DIVISION 12 

1.  Banning (Mountain Valley)

2. Calvary Murrieta (South Valley)

3. Segerstrom (Golden West)

4. Rancho Mirage (De Anza)

5. Rim of the World (San Andreas)

6. Santa Paula (Tri-Valley)

7. Banning (Mountain Valley)

8. Arroyo (Mission Valley)

9. Saddleback (Orange Coast)

10. Ontario (Mt. Baldy)

DIVISION 13 

1. Santa Ana (Golden West)

2. Rancho Christian (South Valley)

3. Godinez (Orange Coast)

4. Santa Clarita Christian (San Joaquin)

5. Campbell Hall (Gold Coast-Valley)

6. Boron (Desert Mountain)

7. Rio Hondo Prep (Prep)

8. Cantwell-Sacred Heart (South Catholic)

9. Mary Star of the Sea (Santa Fe)

10T. Hueneme (Pacific View), Costa Mesa (Orange Coast)

LEAGUES IN TRICOUNTIES REGION

(CIF Playoff Division)

CHANNEL
Buena (8), Dos Pueblos (10), San Marcos (12), Santa Barbara (9), Ventura (5)

TRI-VALLEY
Bishop Diego (5), Grace Brethren (8) Nordhoff (10) , Santa Paula (12)

FRONTIER
Carpinteria (12), Fillmore (12), Malibu (13), Santa Clara (13)

LOS PADRES
Cabrillo (11), Lompoc (4), Pioneer Valley (8), Santa Ynez (10), St. Joseph/Santa Maria (5)

PAC 5
Arroyo Grande (2), Atascadero (3), Paso Robles (3), Righetti (7), San Luis Obispo (10)

NORTHERN
Mission College Prep (10), Morro Bay (11),  Nipomo  (6), Santa Maria (12), Templeton (10)

PACIFIC VIEW
Channel Islands (11), Hueneme (13), Oxnard (6), Pacifica (7), Rio Mesa (8)

MARMONTE
Calabasas (5), Moorpark (5), Newbury Park (3), Thousand Oaks (3)

CAMINO
Camarillo (2), Oaks Christian (2), St. Bonaventure (2), Westlake (2)

CANYON
Agoura (9), Oak Park (10), Royal (7), Simi Valley (6)

CONDOR

8-Man Football

Cate, Laguna Blanca, Orcutt Academy, Thacher

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 