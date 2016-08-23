Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos Ranked No. 2 in CIF Football Preseason Polls

Football

The return of several starting players at Dos Pueblos, including a three-year starting quarterback and some big linemen, has caught the attention of the committee that votes on the CIF-Southern Section football polls.

In the preseason polls for the 13 new playoff divisions, the Chargers are ranked No. 2 in Division 10. Brethren Christian is the top-ranked team in the division.

Dos Pueblos, which has won just four games in the last two seasons, has a veteran squad, led by quarterback Kellen Roberts, a second-team All-Channel League pick as a junior. The offense also includes returning first-team receiver/running back Blake Erwin and second-team tackle 6-4, 260-pound Erick Nisich. The line also includes 6-6, 285-pound Nathan Beveridge, who saw action last year before betting hurt.

The Charger defense also returning all-league standouts on defense: first-team linebacker Chris Noggle and defensive end Marcellous Gossett.

Dos Pueblos faces a tough Week Zero opener on Friday, traveling to San Juan Capistrano to play at San Juan Hills, the No. 6 team in Division 3. The athletic director at San Juan Hills is former DP football coach Armando Gonzalez.

Bishop Diego, which reached the CIF Division 3 (Northern Division) semifinals last year, opens the season as the No. 2 team behind Calabasas in Division 5. The Cardinals also are loaded with standout veteran players, including five starters on the offensive linemen (Gavin Callow, Hector Nolasco, James Renick, Eddie Miranda and Mike Agnoli) and running back John Harris.

Bishop opens its season Friday at Righetti.

Perennial power Lompoc is ranked seventh in Division 4, the highest division of any team in the county. Two of the Braves' Los Padres League rivals also are top-10 teams in the preseason. St. Joseph is ninth in Division 5 and Santa Ynez is No. 8 in Division 10.

Santa Ynez kicks off the season Friday at San Marcos and St. Joseph plays host Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, the No. 10 team in Division 2.

The leagues in the Tricounties are listed below the rankings.

TRICOUNTY SCHOOLS IN CIF-SS

FOOTBALL PRESEASON RANKINGS

DIVISION 2

Rank, School (League)

1. Oaks Christian (Marmonte)

2. Norco (Big VIII)

3. Murrieta Valley (Southwestern)

4. San Clemente (South Coast)

5. La Habra (Freeway)

6. St. Bonaventure (Marmonte)

7. Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt)

8. Citrus Hill (Mountain Pass)

9. Westlake (Marmonte)

10. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Mission)

DIVISION 4

1. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast)

2. Charter Oak (Hacienda)

3. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean)

4. Dominguez (San Gabriel Valley)

5. Colony (Mt. Baldy)

6. Redondo Union (Bay)

7. Lompoc (Los Padres)

8. Valencia/Placentia (Empire)

9. Lakewood (Moore)

10. Chaparral (Southwestern)

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino)

2. Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley)

3. Salesian (Angelus)

4. Redlands (Citrus Belt)

5. Corona (Big VIII)

6. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt)

7. Moorpark (Camino)

8. San Jacinto (Mountain Pass)

9. St. Joseph/Santa Maria (Los Padres)

10. Ventura (Channel)

DIVISION 8

1. El Modena (North Hills)

2. Chino (Hacienda)

3. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley)

4. Laguna Hills (Sea View)

5. Burbank (Pacific)

6. Burroughs/Burbank (Pacific)

7. Moreno Valley (Mountain Valley)

8. Brea Olinda (North Hills)

9. Rio Mesa (Pacific View)

10. San Dimas (Valle Vista)

DIVISION 10

1. Brethren Christian (Freelance)

2. Dos Pueblos (Channel)

3. Aquinas (Ambassador)

4. Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy)

5. Mission Prep (Northern)

6. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley)

7. Grand Terrace (Sunkist)

8. Santa Ynez (Los Padres)

9. Leuzinger (Pioneer)

10T. Apple Valley (Mojave River), JW North (Inland Valley)

DIVISION 11

1. Valley View (Inland Valley)

2. Ontario Christian (Ambassador)

3. Culver City (Ocean)

4. Ramona (River Valley)

5. Crean Lutheran (Freelance)

6. Oak Park (Canyon)

7. Twentynine Palms (De Anza)

8. Capistrano Valley Christian (San Joaquin)

9. Coachella Valley (De Anza)

10. Bishop Montgomery (South Catholic)

DIVISION 12

1. Banning (Mountain Valley)

2. Calvary Murrieta (South Valley)

3. Segerstrom (Golden West)

4. Rancho Mirage (De Anza)

5. Rim of the World (San Andreas)

6. Santa Paula (Tri-Valley)

7. Banning (Mountain Valley)

8. Arroyo (Mission Valley)

9. Saddleback (Orange Coast)

10. Ontario (Mt. Baldy)

DIVISION 13

1. Santa Ana (Golden West)

2. Rancho Christian (South Valley)

3. Godinez (Orange Coast)

4. Santa Clarita Christian (San Joaquin)

5. Campbell Hall (Gold Coast-Valley)

6. Boron (Desert Mountain)

7. Rio Hondo Prep (Prep)

8. Cantwell-Sacred Heart (South Catholic)

9. Mary Star of the Sea (Santa Fe)

10T. Hueneme (Pacific View), Costa Mesa (Orange Coast)

LEAGUES IN TRICOUNTIES REGION

(CIF Playoff Division)

CHANNEL

Buena (8), Dos Pueblos (10), San Marcos (12), Santa Barbara (9), Ventura (5)

TRI-VALLEY

Bishop Diego (5), Grace Brethren (8) Nordhoff (10) , Santa Paula (12)

FRONTIER

Carpinteria (12), Fillmore (12), Malibu (13), Santa Clara (13)

LOS PADRES

Cabrillo (11), Lompoc (4), Pioneer Valley (8), Santa Ynez (10), St. Joseph/Santa Maria (5)

PAC 5

Arroyo Grande (2), Atascadero (3), Paso Robles (3), Righetti (7), San Luis Obispo (10)

NORTHERN

Mission College Prep (10), Morro Bay (11), Nipomo (6), Santa Maria (12), Templeton (10)

PACIFIC VIEW

Channel Islands (11), Hueneme (13), Oxnard (6), Pacifica (7), Rio Mesa (8)

MARMONTE

Calabasas (5), Moorpark (5), Newbury Park (3), Thousand Oaks (3)

CAMINO

Camarillo (2), Oaks Christian (2), St. Bonaventure (2), Westlake (2)

CANYON

Agoura (9), Oak Park (10), Royal (7), Simi Valley (6)

CONDOR

8-Man Football

Cate, Laguna Blanca, Orcutt Academy, Thacher

