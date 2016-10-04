Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:38 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
CIF Polls

Laguna Blanca Stays On Top in Division 6 Volleyball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2016 | 1:40 a.m.

Laguna Blanca has lost only two sets in posting a 14-1 season record in girls volleyball. The Owls remain the No. 1 team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section.

They play rival Cate on Tuesday before heading into Condor League play. At the end of the regular season, the Owls take on Dos Pueblos. A win over the Division 3 Chargers would complete an unprecedented sweep of the three Santa Barbara public schools. Their only loss this season came in a best-of-three match against Oaks Christian at the Cate Mesa Mixer.

Santa Ynez (11-1) is ranked third in Division 6. The Pirates' only loss came against Dos Pueblos in the season opener.

In boys water polo, Santa Barbara High (9-4) is ranked 10th in Division 1 and Dos Pueblos (5-8) is 10th in Division 2.

Cate and Laguna Blanca are 9th and 10th, respectively, in the Divsion 1 poll for 8-man football.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

DIVISION 2

1 Ventura
2 Orange Lutheran
3 Marlborough
4 El Dorado
5 Beckman
6 Esperanza
7 Temecula Valley
8 South Torrance
9 Palos Verdes
10 Louisville

DIVISION 3

1 Bishop Montgomery
2 Saddleback Valley Christian
3 Glendora
4 Notre Dame Aademy
5 Sage Hill
6 West Ranch
7 La Salle
8 Agoura
9 Troy
10 St. Joseph/ Lakewood

Others: Foothill, Calabasas, Oxnard

DIVISION 6

1 Laguna Blanca
2 Crossroads
3 Santa Ynez
4 Gabrielino
5 El Rancho
6 Bell Gardens
7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
8 Shadow Hills
9 Vistamar
10 Hueneme

Others: Hemet, Beaumont

BOYS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1  Harvard Westlake
2  Mater Dei
3 Huntington Beach
4  Orange Lutheran
5  Corona del Mar
6  Foothill
7  Newport Harbor
8  Loyola
9  El Toro
10  Santa Barbara

DIVISION 2

1 Laguna Beach
2 Agoura
3 Santa Margarita
4 Murrieta Valley
5 Wilson/Long Beach
6 Ventura
7 Palos Verdes
8 Villa Park
9 Los Alamitios
10 Dos Pueblos

Others: Irvine

8-MAN FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

1. Faith Baptist
2. Flintridge Prep
3. Mojave
4. Villanova Prep
5. Thacher School
6. Chadwick
7. Avalon
8. Orcutt Academy
9. Cate
10. Laguna Blanca

Others: Rolling Hills Prep, Calvary Chapel/ D, Sage Hill

DIVISION 2

1. Joshua Springs
2. Hesperia Christian
3. Trona
4. Cuyama Valley
5. Noli Indian
6. Lancaster Baptist
7. Bloomington Christian
8. Maricopa
9. Desert Christian Academy
10. Hillcrest Christian/ TO

Others: Crossroads Christian, Valley Christian/ SM

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

