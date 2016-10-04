Laguna Blanca Stays On Top in Division 6 Volleyball

CIF Polls

Laguna Blanca has lost only two sets in posting a 14-1 season record in girls volleyball. The Owls remain the No. 1 team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section.

They play rival Cate on Tuesday before heading into Condor League play. At the end of the regular season, the Owls take on Dos Pueblos. A win over the Division 3 Chargers would complete an unprecedented sweep of the three Santa Barbara public schools. Their only loss this season came in a best-of-three match against Oaks Christian at the Cate Mesa Mixer.

Santa Ynez (11-1) is ranked third in Division 6. The Pirates' only loss came against Dos Pueblos in the season opener.

In boys water polo, Santa Barbara High (9-4) is ranked 10th in Division 1 and Dos Pueblos (5-8) is 10th in Division 2.

Cate and Laguna Blanca are 9th and 10th, respectively, in the Divsion 1 poll for 8-man football.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

DIVISION 2

1 Ventura

2 Orange Lutheran

3 Marlborough

4 El Dorado

5 Beckman

6 Esperanza

7 Temecula Valley

8 South Torrance

9 Palos Verdes

10 Louisville

DIVISION 3

1 Bishop Montgomery

2 Saddleback Valley Christian

3 Glendora

4 Notre Dame Aademy

5 Sage Hill

6 West Ranch

7 La Salle

8 Agoura

9 Troy

10 St. Joseph/ Lakewood

Others: Foothill, Calabasas, Oxnard

DIVISION 6

1 Laguna Blanca

2 Crossroads

3 Santa Ynez

4 Gabrielino

5 El Rancho

6 Bell Gardens

7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

8 Shadow Hills

9 Vistamar

10 Hueneme

Others: Hemet, Beaumont

BOYS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1 Harvard Westlake

2 Mater Dei

3 Huntington Beach

4 Orange Lutheran

5 Corona del Mar

6 Foothill

7 Newport Harbor

8 Loyola

9 El Toro

10 Santa Barbara

DIVISION 2

1 Laguna Beach

2 Agoura

3 Santa Margarita

4 Murrieta Valley

5 Wilson/Long Beach

6 Ventura

7 Palos Verdes

8 Villa Park

9 Los Alamitios

10 Dos Pueblos

Others: Irvine

8-MAN FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

1. Faith Baptist

2. Flintridge Prep

3. Mojave

4. Villanova Prep

5. Thacher School

6. Chadwick

7. Avalon

8. Orcutt Academy

9. Cate

10. Laguna Blanca

Others: Rolling Hills Prep, Calvary Chapel/ D, Sage Hill

DIVISION 2

1. Joshua Springs

2. Hesperia Christian

3. Trona

4. Cuyama Valley

5. Noli Indian

6. Lancaster Baptist

7. Bloomington Christian

8. Maricopa

9. Desert Christian Academy

10. Hillcrest Christian/ TO

Others: Crossroads Christian, Valley Christian/ SM

