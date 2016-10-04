Laguna Blanca Stays On Top in Division 6 Volleyball

Laguna Blanca has lost only two sets in posting a 14-1 season record in girls volleyball. The Owls remain the No. 1 team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section.
They play rival Cate on Tuesday before heading into Condor League play. At the end of the regular season, the Owls take on Dos Pueblos. A win over the Division 3 Chargers would complete an unprecedented sweep of the three Santa Barbara public schools. Their only loss this season came in a best-of-three match against Oaks Christian at the Cate Mesa Mixer.
Santa Ynez (11-1) is ranked third in Division 6. The Pirates' only loss came against Dos Pueblos in the season opener.
In boys water polo, Santa Barbara High (9-4) is ranked 10th in Division 1 and Dos Pueblos (5-8) is 10th in Division 2.
Cate and Laguna Blanca are 9th and 10th, respectively, in the Divsion 1 poll for 8-man football.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
DIVISION 2
1 Ventura
2 Orange Lutheran
3 Marlborough
4 El Dorado
5 Beckman
6 Esperanza
7 Temecula Valley
8 South Torrance
9 Palos Verdes
10 Louisville
DIVISION 3
1 Bishop Montgomery
2 Saddleback Valley Christian
3 Glendora
4 Notre Dame Aademy
5 Sage Hill
6 West Ranch
7 La Salle
8 Agoura
9 Troy
10 St. Joseph/ Lakewood
Others: Foothill, Calabasas, Oxnard
DIVISION 6
1 Laguna Blanca
2 Crossroads
3 Santa Ynez
4 Gabrielino
5 El Rancho
6 Bell Gardens
7 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
8 Shadow Hills
9 Vistamar
10 Hueneme
Others: Hemet, Beaumont
BOYS WATER POLO
DIVISION 1
1 Harvard Westlake
2 Mater Dei
3 Huntington Beach
4 Orange Lutheran
5 Corona del Mar
6 Foothill
7 Newport Harbor
8 Loyola
9 El Toro
10 Santa Barbara
DIVISION 2
1 Laguna Beach
2 Agoura
3 Santa Margarita
4 Murrieta Valley
5 Wilson/Long Beach
6 Ventura
7 Palos Verdes
8 Villa Park
9 Los Alamitios
10 Dos Pueblos
Others: Irvine
8-MAN FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
1. Faith Baptist
2. Flintridge Prep
3. Mojave
4. Villanova Prep
5. Thacher School
6. Chadwick
7. Avalon
8. Orcutt Academy
9. Cate
10. Laguna Blanca
Others: Rolling Hills Prep, Calvary Chapel/ D, Sage Hill
DIVISION 2
1. Joshua Springs
2. Hesperia Christian
3. Trona
4. Cuyama Valley
5. Noli Indian
6. Lancaster Baptist
7. Bloomington Christian
8. Maricopa
9. Desert Christian Academy
10. Hillcrest Christian/ TO
Others: Crossroads Christian, Valley Christian/ SM
