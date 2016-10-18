Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Football

CIF Rankings: Showdown in Los Padres League

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 18, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

They've been on a collision course all season, and Friday night Lompoc and Santa Ynez finally  meet in a Los Padres League showdown of unbeatens and highly ranked teams at Santa Ynez.

Lompoc (7-0, 1-0) has been on a rampage, shutting out its last five opponents 285-0. The Braves, ranked third in CIF Division 4, are doing their damage with a punishing ground game. They're averaging 304 yards rushing a game, led by power Toa Taua, who has rushed for 988 yards on only 82 carries, an eye-popping average of 12.2 yards per carry.

Santa Ynez, the No. 3 team in Division 10, is led by do-it-all quarterback Michael McCoy. He's passed for 1,707 yards and 21 touchdown and rushed for 620 yard and eight scores. His favorite receiver Gabe Prendergast has 43 catches for 998 yards and 12 TDs.

Dos Pueblos, No. 2 in Division 10, celebrates its 50th anniversary with a crosstown clash against Santa Barbara. A Santa Barbara upset would give it the City Championship.

CIF-SS DIVISION FOOTBALL POLLS

Rankings with area teams

DIVISION 2
1. Heritage (Sunbelt) 7-0

2. Murrieta Valley (Southwestern) 5-2

3. Oaks Christian (Marmonte) 5-2

4. Norco (Big VIII) 5-2

5. Arroyo Grande (PAC-5) 6-1

6. Valencia/Valencia (Foothill) 5-2

7. Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt) 5-2

8. San Clemente (South Coast) 5-2

9. St. Bonaventure (Marmonte) 5-2

10. La Habra (Freeway) 4-3

Others: Citrus Hill (Mountain Pass), 4-3; Great Oak (Southwestern), 4-3; Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Mission), 3-4.

DIVISION 3

1. La Mirada (Suburban)  6-2

2. Edison (Sunset) 6-1

3. Cathedral (Angelus) 7-0

4. St. Francis (Angelus) 7-0

5. Oak Hills (Mojave River) 6-1

6. Villa Park (Crestview) 6-1

7. Rancho Verde (Inland Valley) 6-1

8. Buena Park (Freeway) 6-1

9. La Serna (Del Rio) 4-3

10. Newbury Park (Camino) 5-2

Others: Los Alamitos (Sunset), 4-3; San Juan Hills (South Coast), 6-2; Hart (Foothill) 5-2

DIVISION 4

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda) 7-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean) [email protected]

3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 7-0

4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 6-1

5. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 6-1

6. Damien (Baseline) 5-2

7. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 5-2

8. Palm Springs (Desert Valley) 5-3

9. Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern) 4-3

10. Redondo Union (Bay) 3-4

Others: Colony (Mt. Baldy), 4-3; Etiwanda (Baseline), 3-4; Glendora (Palomares), 3-4. @ = Includes 1 forfeit win

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 7-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 7-0

3. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 7-1

4. Moorpark (Camino) 6-1

5. Salesian (Angelus) 5-2

6. Ventura (Channel) 6-2

7. La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley) 4-3

8. Troy (Freeway) 5-2

9. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 5-2

10. Foothill (Crestview) 5-2

Others: St. Joseph/Santa Maria (Los Padres), 5-3; Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley), 5-2; Redlands (Citrus Belt), 3-4.

DIVISION 7

1. St. Margaret’s (Freelance) 7-1

2. Pacifica/Oxnard (Pacific View) 6-2

3. Tustin (Empire) 6-1

4. El Segundo (Ocean) 6-1

5. San Gorgonio (San Andreas) 4-3

6. Norte Vista (River Valley) 5-2

7. Golden Valley (Foothill) 4-3

8. Huntington Beach (Sunset) 4-3

9. St. Paul (Angelus) 3-4#

10. Canyon/Anaheim (Crestview) 3-4

Others: Diamond Ranch (Hacienda), 3-4; Monrovia (Rio Hondo), 2-4; Claremont (Palomares), 2-5. # = Includes 2 forfeit losses.

DIVISION 8

1. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley) 6-1

2. San Dimas (Valle Vista) 7-0

3. El Modena (North Hills) 6-1

4. Northview (Valle Vista) 6-1

5. Yorba Linda (Crestview) 6-1

6. Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy) 5-2

7. Chino (Hacienda) 4-3

8. Moreno Valley (Mountain Valley) 4-3

9. Burbank (Pacific) 5-2

10.Garden Grove (Garden Grove) 5-2

Others: Sunny Hills (Freeway), 5-2; Citrus Valley (Citrus Belt), 4-3; Laguna Hills (Sea View), 4-3; Rio Mesa (Pacific View), 3-5.

DIVISION 10
1. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley) 7-0

2. Dos Pueblos (Channel) 6-1

3. Santa Ynez (Los Padres)  7-0

4. Aquinas (Ambassador) 6-1

5. Leuzinger (Pioneer) 5-2

6. Brethren Christian (Freelance)  6-1*

7. Gahr (San Gabriel Valley) 7-0

8. Apple Valley (Mojave River)  6-1

9. St. Anthony (Santa Fe)  5-2

10. Grand Terrace (Sunkist)  5-2

Others: Poly/Pasadena (Prep), 6-0; Peninsula (Bay), * = Includes 1 forfeit loss.

DIVISION 11

1. Katella (Orange) 7-0

2. Ramona (River Valley) 6-0-1

3. Crean Lutheran (Freelance)  6-1

4. Montebello (Almont) 6-1

5. Victor Valley (Desert Sky) 7-1

6. Heritage Christian (Olympic) 5-2

7. Oak Park (Canyon)  5-2

8. Culver City (Ocean) 4-3

9. Quartz Hill (Golden) 5-2

10. Arcadia (Pacific)  6-1

Others: Lakeside (Sunbelt), 5-2; Coachella Valley (De Anza), 5-2; Bishop Montgomery (South Catholic), 4-3; Ontario Christian (Ambassador), 4-3; Valley View (Inland Valley), 4-3.

DIVISION 13
1. Santa Ana (Golden West) [email protected]

2. Nogales (Montview) 6-1

3. Campbell Hall (Gold Coast-Valley) 7-1

4. Orange (Golden West) 5-2*

5. Rancho Christian (South Valley) 5-2

6. Mary Star of the Sea (Santa Fe) 5-2

7. Yucca Valley (De Anza) 6-1

8. Knight (Golden) 4-2-1

9. Hueneme (Pacific View) 5-2

10. South El Monte (Mission Valley) 6-1

Others: Duarte (Valle Vista), 5-2; Boron (Desert Mountain), 4-3; Ocean View (Golden West), 4-3. * = Includes 1 forfeit loss. @ = Includes 1 forfeit win

