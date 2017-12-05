CIF Regional Football Game Moved to Saturday Because of Thomas Fire

The Thomas Fire in Ventura County has forced the cancellation and rescheduling of several sporting events involving local high schools, including Bishop Diego's CIF State Regional football playoff game.

Slated for Friday night at La Playa Stadium, the game between the Cardinals and Quartz Hill has been rescheduled to Saturday at 6 p.m., Bishop Diego assistant athletic director Mike Cano announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Thomas Fire has burned an estimated 50,000 acres as of Tuesday and was at 0 percent containment. Highway 126, which the Quartz Hill team and its fans will travel to get to Santa Barbara, has been subject to closures the last couple of days.

The impact of the fire forced several events on Tuesday to be called off and events later in the week to be rescheduled.

The fire-related power outages on Monday night and Tuesday led to the cancellation of the Channel League girls water polo opener between crosstown rivals San Marcos and Santa Barbara at the San Marcos pool. The loss of power effected the heating of the pool and the filtration pumps.

A reschedule date has yet to be determined.

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team had its home game against Moorpark cancelled as did the Santa Barbara High girls soccer team's game against Chaminade at La Playa Stadium. Carpinteria's girls soccer game at Fillmore wasn't played.

The Gold Coast Classic girls basketball tournament, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday at San Marcos and Rio Mesa, was suspended that day because "multiple school districts will be closed and multiple teams will not be able to play," said tournament co-director Aaron Solis of San Marcos in an email. "Hopefully, games can resume on Thursday, Dec. 7. We are currently trying to come up with a plan to run the tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and will communicate with you as soon as we come up with a plan."

The Nordhoff Girls Basketball Tournament in Ojai, where Dos Pueblos was scheduled to play from Wednesday through Saturday, was called off because of the fire.

Also cancelled on Wednesday is Santa Barbara High's boys soccer match at Camarillo and the Dons' basketball game against Harvard Westlake at the Simi Valley Tournament. The tournament will instead start on Thursday. Santa Barbara will play Harvard Westlake at 5 p.m.

San Marcos announced that all but one event is cancelled Wednesday. The only team competing is the wrestling team at Santa Ynez.

Cate School announced it was cancelling all of its sporting events for the week.

