Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

CIF Regional Football Game Moved to Saturday Because of Thomas Fire

Crosstown girls water polo match called off; Gold Coast Classic girls basketball tournament hopes to start a day later

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 5, 2017 | 4:59 p.m.

The Thomas Fire in Ventura County has forced the cancellation and rescheduling of several sporting events involving local high schools, including Bishop Diego's CIF State Regional football playoff game.

Slated for Friday night at La Playa Stadium, the game between the Cardinals and Quartz Hill has been rescheduled to Saturday at 6 p.m., Bishop Diego assistant athletic director Mike Cano announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Thomas Fire has burned an estimated 50,000 acres as of Tuesday and was at 0 percent containment. Highway 126, which the Quartz Hill team and its fans will travel to get to Santa Barbara, has been subject to closures the last couple of days.

The impact of the fire forced several events on Tuesday to be called off and events later in the week to be rescheduled. 

The fire-related power outages on Monday night and Tuesday led to the cancellation of the Channel League girls water polo opener between crosstown rivals San Marcos and Santa Barbara at the San Marcos pool. The loss of power effected the heating of the pool and the filtration pumps.

A reschedule date has yet to be determined.

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team had its home game against Moorpark cancelled as did the Santa Barbara High girls soccer  team's game against Chaminade at La Playa Stadium. Carpinteria's girls soccer game at Fillmore wasn't played. 

The Gold Coast Classic girls basketball tournament, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday at San Marcos and Rio Mesa, was suspended that day because "multiple school districts will be closed and multiple teams will not be able to play," said tournament co-director Aaron Solis of San Marcos in an email. "Hopefully, games can resume on Thursday, Dec. 7. We are currently trying to come up with a plan to run the tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and will communicate with you as soon as we come up with a plan."

The Nordhoff Girls Basketball Tournament in Ojai,  where Dos Pueblos was scheduled to play from Wednesday through Saturday, was called off because of the fire.

Also cancelled on Wednesday is Santa Barbara High's boys soccer match at Camarillo and the Dons' basketball game against Harvard Westlake at the Simi Valley Tournament. The tournament will instead start on Thursday. Santa Barbara will play Harvard Westlake at 5 p.m.

San Marcos announced that all but one event is cancelled Wednesday. The only team competing is the wrestling team at Santa Ynez.

Cate School announced it was cancelling all of its sporting events for the week.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 