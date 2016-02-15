CIF Soccer Playoffs: Santa Barbara Boys, San Marcos Girls Open at Home

The Channel League-champion Santa Barbara High boys and San Marcos girls soccer teams will open the CIF playoffs at home this week.

The Santa Barbara boys (18-5-3) take on Redondo Union (12-9-2) in a Division 1 match-up on Friday, Feb. 19 at Peabody Stadium. Kickoff is 5 p.m. The San Marcos girls (12-2-3) kick off the Division 3 playoffs on Thursday against Diamond Ranch (9-7-2) at Warkentin Stadium.

Also in Division 3, Santa Barbara’s girls (8-7-2) travel to Arroyo Grande (13-6-4) for a first-round match.

Carpinteria’s girls received an at-large berth in Division 7 and will play a wild-card match at home Tuesday against Santiago Garden Grove. The winner travels to Shadow Hills for a first-round game on Thursday. Condor League-champion Laguna Blanca on Thursday hosts the winner of a Tuesday wild-card game between Wildwood and Rubidoux.

On the boys side, Cate and Carpinteria hit the road for first-round games in Division 4. Cate (8-5-3) is at Temescal Canyon while Carpinteria (8-10-1) visits Artesia.

In Division 7, Santa Laguna hosts Santa Clara in a wild-card game on Wednesday. The winner travels to Newbury Park Adventist for the first round on Friday.