CIF-SS Names Cate’s Wade Ransom a MVP Athletic Director

Cate’s Wade Ransom was recognized by the CIF-Southern Section as a MVP Athletic Director.

Ransom joins 36 other AD's from throughout the Southern Section as part of the inaugural class of honorees in the program.

The MVP AD program was launched last August “in an effort to offer professional growth and networking opportunities for our section’s Athletic Directors,” said the CIF in a press release.

“I truly appreciate their hard work, dedication and professionalism in devoting the extra time and effort that was necessary for them to complete this certification, CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod said of the AD's. “They are outstanding leaders and excellent examples of educators who make a positive impact on the student-athletes that we are all so fortunate to serve. I look forward to continue this program next year, where we will hopefully have an even larger class of MVP AD's."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.