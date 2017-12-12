CIF State Football Championship Tickets Being Sold at Bishop Diego

Football

Tickets for the CIF State Football Division 3AA Championship game between Bishop Diego and Shasta of Redding on Saturday at Cal Lutheran can be purchased in advance at Bishop Diego starting Wednesday.

The tickets will be sold in the school’s front office Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for children, students with an ASB card and seniors.

The game is being played at William Rolland Stadium, which has 2,000 fixed seats. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Bishop Diego (14-1), the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 champion, played the Southern Regional Championship game at the cozy stadium, beating Quartz Hill, 41-7.

Shasta (12-1), the North Section champion, played its Northern Regional Championship game at home and defeated Marin Catholic, 40-27, scoring 19 unanswered points in the third quarter.

