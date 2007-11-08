CIF volleyball fires blaze locally

While some girls pack away their kneepads or start thinking aboutupcoming club volleyball, four local teams are going to battle tonightright here at home.
Santa Barbara, 2007Channel League Champions, and top seed in Division 1A, hosts Nipomo at7:00. Dos Pueblos, after a first round bye, levels its many gunsat Century league champ, El Dorado at 6:00 in Goleta. San Marcos,after a first round win in three games versus Canyon, welcomes ArroyoGrande to town at the Thunderhut at 7:00.
Laguna Blanca, last season’s CIF Champion in Div. 4A, opens it’splayoff schedule at home at 7:00. Last season was a Cinderellastory for the Owls who now stand as reigning Hoo’s Hoo in theirdivision.