CIF Volleyball Roundup: Laguna Blanca Romps; San Marcos, Bishop, Cate Swept

Boys Volleyball

Philip Fauntleroy, Henry Farrell and Mathew Goldshool dominated the net for Laguna Blanca in a 25-12, 25-7, 25-14 sweep over Pius X-St. Matthias in a CIF Division 5 boys volleyball opener on Tuesday at Merovick Gym.

"We're just starting to get better in the middle attack," Laguna coach Jon Roberts said. Kyle Aitcheson served well and hit well in his front-court debut."

The Owls (21-3) play their second-round match on Thursday at Lycee in Los Angeles.

Viewpoint 3, Bishop Diego 0

The Cardinals ran into a tough first-round opponent in the Division 3 playoffs and fell to Viewpoint of Calabasas, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15.

Jake Klentner and Austin Bohnett led Bishop (16-7) with six kills apiece. The Cardinals won the Tri-Valley League championship under first-year coach Brett McGarry.

Newbury Park 3, San Marcos 0

The Royals were swept in Division 1 match at Newbury Park, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19.

Dane Pederson had 8 kills and Jake Sofro had 7 to lead the Royals.

"Newbury Park played well and had a lot of firepower," said San Marcos coach Jon Newton.

Warren 3, Cate 0

Cate's season ended in a 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 loss against Warren of Downey in the first round of the CIF Division 3 playoffs.

Warren was solid in all six rotations and kept the pressure on the Rams' defense.

Cate started well in the first set, but Warren went on a 10-point serving run to take control of the set and the match.

It was the final match for seniors Morgan Pierce, Jae Hong, Justin Leung, Patrick Prestidge and Oliver Welch. The Rams finished 13-5 overall.

