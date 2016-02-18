Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:29 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

CIF Water Polo: Santa Barbara Hosting Division 1 Quarterfinals Twin Bill

San Marcos plays Corona del Mar at 10:15 a.m., Dons face Orange Lutheran at noon; Dos Pueblos travels to Foothill

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 18, 2016 | 2:39 p.m.

It will be a big day of girls water polo at the Santa Barbara High pool on Saturday as Santa Barbara and San Marcos play in a CIF Division 1 quarterfinals doubleheader.

The third-seeded Royals start the day at 10:15 a.m. against sixth-seeded Corona del Mar. The two teams have met twice this season in Orange County, and San Marcos has pulled out overtime wins in both games.

Saturday’s second quarterfinal match pits No. 8 Santa Barbara against second-seeded Orange Lutheran at noon. When Orange Lutheran last visited Santa Barbara, it won the Tournament of Champions.

Fourth-seeded Dos Pueblos hits the road for its quarterfinal match, taking on fifth-seeded Foothill. These teams have a lot of playoff history. They met in the Division 1 final in 2011 and DP won for its fourth straight CIF championship.

The other quarterfinal is No. 1 Laguna Beach against Mater Dei.

Saturday’s winners advance to the semifinals on Wednesday at the William Woollert Aquatics Center in Irvine.

