Cimme Eordanidis Elected to Leadership Council for Special Olympics Santa Barbara

Cimme Eordanidis has been elected to the Leadership Council for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

Special Olympics Santa Barbara serves 425 children, teens and adults with intellectual disabilities in the South County, helping them experience the life-changing power and joy of sports.

This past year, Eordanidis has served on the Coast Village Classic Car Show committee, helping to organize the Dessert Dash at the Gala and volunteering at the Car Show.

Eordanidis recently aligned herself with Village Properties as a Realtor and is already enjoying successes in her new career, after 20 years of sales leadership in various companies.

She graduated from UCSB with a bachelor of arts degree in communication and resides in town with her husband, Alan Walker.

— Amy Bernstein represents Special Olympics Santa Barbara.