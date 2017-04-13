Cinco De Mayo a Fundraising Fest for Harding School

Harding School Foundation has announced its upcoming Cinco De Mayo celebration and fundraising event to raise money for enriched learning experiences for students at Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St., Santa Barbara.
The annual event, to be held 4-7 p.m., May 5, will include Mexican food for purchase, a silent auction, booths, games, and fun for the entire family.
Harding’s more than 400 students in preschool through sixth grades will benefit from the fundraiser that will support and promote the International Baccalaureate program, so students can enjoy integrated learning through field trips, educational presentations, and hands-on experiences.
Harding School Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 incorporated in 2006.
— Lori Escobar for Harding School Foundation.