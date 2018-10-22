Monday, October 22 , 2018, 11:32 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

From Glass Slippers to Glass Ceilings: Cinderella Story With Modern Twists

By Andy Brown for American Theatre Guild | October 22, 2018 | 10:18 a.m.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The King & I and The Sound of Music, will play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27-28 at The Granada Theatre.

Tickets are available at The Granada box office, 1214 State St., by visiting BroadwaySantaBarbara.com and granadasb.org or by calling 805-899-3002. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-314-7687. Ticket prices start at $50.

With its fresh take on the tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella combines the story's classic elements — glass slippers, pumpkin and a beautiful ball — with some twists.

More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting.

She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn't let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness.

She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams, too.
 
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.

Originally directed by Mark Brokaw and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the tour is directed by Gina Rattan and choreographed by Lee Wilkins.

Music adaptation and arrangements are by David Chase and music supervision is by Greg Anthony Rassen. Orchestrations are by Bill Elliott and are adapted from the original Broadway orchestrations by Danny Troob.

One of Rodgers + Hammerstein's most popular titles, Cinderella was written for television, debuting in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. In 2013, the show made its long-overdue Broadway debut.

Along with Cinderella, Rodgers and Hammerstein's legendary musicals include Oklahoma!, Carousel, and South Pacific.

Beane's book for Cinderella blends with the musical's score with such songs as "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?"

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos, costume design by six-time Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Tony nominee Nevin Steinberg.
 
The Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella tour is produced by Work Light Productions.

For more information visit www.CinderellaOnBroadway.com.

— Andy Brown for American Theatre Guild.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 