From Glass Slippers to Glass Ceilings: Cinderella Story With Modern Twists

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from the creators of The King & I and The Sound of Music, will play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27-28 at The Granada Theatre.

Tickets are available at The Granada box office, 1214 State St., by visiting BroadwaySantaBarbara.com and granadasb.org or by calling 805-899-3002. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-314-7687. Ticket prices start at $50.

With its fresh take on the tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella combines the story's classic elements — glass slippers, pumpkin and a beautiful ball — with some twists.

More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting.

She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn't let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion and forgiveness.

She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead work to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams, too.



Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.

Originally directed by Mark Brokaw and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the tour is directed by Gina Rattan and choreographed by Lee Wilkins.

Music adaptation and arrangements are by David Chase and music supervision is by Greg Anthony Rassen. Orchestrations are by Bill Elliott and are adapted from the original Broadway orchestrations by Danny Troob.

One of Rodgers + Hammerstein's most popular titles, Cinderella was written for television, debuting in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. In 2013, the show made its long-overdue Broadway debut.

Along with Cinderella, Rodgers and Hammerstein's legendary musicals include Oklahoma!, Carousel, and South Pacific.

Beane's book for Cinderella blends with the musical's score with such songs as "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," "Ten Minutes Ago" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?"

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos, costume design by six-time Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Tony nominee Nevin Steinberg.



The Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella tour is produced by Work Light Productions.

For more information visit www.CinderellaOnBroadway.com.

— Andy Brown for American Theatre Guild.