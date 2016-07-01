Cindy Makela Joins Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is pleased to welcome its newest board member: Cindy Makela.

Makela is the chief marketing officer and principal of Oleavicin, LLC, a Goleta-based health and beauty company producing patented, botanical skin care products.

She is also the past owner and vice president of the Santa Barbara Olive Company.

Makela lives on the 100-acre Olivos Del Mar olive ranch, which produces olives, olive oils and the organic olive leaves used in skin care products.

She has a long history as an entrepreneur in Santa Barbara. She is also the mother of ninth-generation Santa Barbara men and a tenth-generation Santa Barbara granddaughter.

She has served on the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum board in the past. She has served as chairperson for the annual fundraiser for the Maritime Museum and for the Major Gifts Committee for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.

— Greg Gorga represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.