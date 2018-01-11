Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

‘Capulina Chisme Caliente’ Next Up in Cine en Domingo Film Series

By Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre | January 11, 2018 | 12:18 p.m.
“Capulina Chisme Caliente.” Click to view larger
“Capulina Chisme Caliente.”

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement presents Capulina Chisme Caliente, the third film in the Cine en Domingo Film Series, screening at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at The Granada Theatre.

Dedicated to Latin American film, the Cine en Domingo series showcases classic and contemporary Spanish language films, with compelling titles chosen to engage the Latino community and all who love this genre of filmmaking.

Capulina Chisme Caliente is presented in Spanish, without subtitles.

Capulina Chisme Caliente is a 1977 Mexican comedy film co-written and directed by Gilberto Martínez. The film follows the hysterical work of Gaspar Henaine, the “legendary Mexican funnyman,” in his role as Capulina.

Capulina lands a job as a telephone operator and soon realizes he has access to the best gossip in town by listening in on caller’s private phone calls.

With new juicy knowledge, he becomes an informant for a local newspaper that unleashes a scandalous spiral that may lead to his demise.

Capulina Chisme Caliente's cast includes critically acclaimed Mexican actor, Gaspar Henaine, and telenovela actresses, Regina Torné and Silvia Manríquez.

A Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement initiative, Cine en Domingo is a group curatorial effort — a range of professional and academic thought leaders in the Santa Barbara area and beyond comprise the film selection committee.

Each Cine en Domingo screening also features a dialogue between civic leader Monique Limón and local media personality Andy Valdez about the films’ themes prior to the film’s screening.

These pre-screening conversations are conducted in Spanish. Cine en Domingo films are presented in Spanish with English subtitles (where available).

Tickets are $10 or $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office, 899-2222.  Dates and film titles are subject to change.

To learn more about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement events and opportunities, contact David Grossman, director of community engagement, 899-3000 or [email protected].

For more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000 or [email protected]. Visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.

 

