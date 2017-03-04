Cine en Domingo Film Series to Screen Beloved Mexican Comedy

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement will present Escuela de Vagabundos, the next installment of the Cine en Domingo Film Series, and one of Mexico’s most beloved comedy films, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

In addition to experiencing the film on The Granada’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system, audience members will enjoy a dialogue between Assemblymember and local civic leader Monique Limón and local media personality Andy Valdez.

Part of an ongoing initiative to highlight both classic and contemporary Spanish language films, the Cine en Domingo Film Series aims to engage the Latino community and beyond with this compelling genre of films that inspire the hearts and of all audiences.

Considered one of the finest comedies in Mexican cinema, Escuela de Vagabundos begins with Alberto Medina (Pedro Infante), a famous songwriter, on vacation when the old car he's driving suddenly overheats and starts shooting vapor through the radiator.

Alberto gets out of the car to search for water but the car, not having the emergency brake on, starts going downhill in reverse until it falls off a cliff and is destroyed.

Alberto must walk to find help and ends up in the Valverde's home, where he asks to make a phone call. His dirty, ragged clothes cause Emilia to take him for a tramp and she invites him to stay with them. Ultimately, he proves he is not a bad person and earns the family's respect.

Tickets to see the film cost $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change. The film will screen in Spanish with no subtitles.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for Advancement, 899-3000 or [email protected] For more information about supporting the theater visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.