Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:28 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Cine en Domingo Film Series to Screen Beloved Mexican Comedy

By Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement | March 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement will present Escuela de Vagabundos, the next installment of the Cine en Domingo Film Series, and one of Mexico’s most beloved comedy films, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

“Escuela de Vagabundos” will be shown on The Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system. Click to view larger
“Escuela de Vagabundos” will be shown on The Granada Theatre’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system.

In addition to experiencing the film on The Granada’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system, audience members will enjoy a dialogue between Assemblymember and local civic leader Monique Limón and local media personality Andy Valdez.

Part of an ongoing initiative to highlight both classic and contemporary Spanish language films, the Cine en Domingo Film Series aims to engage the Latino community and beyond with this compelling genre of films that inspire the hearts and of all audiences.

Considered one of the finest comedies in Mexican cinema, Escuela de Vagabundos begins with Alberto Medina (Pedro Infante), a famous songwriter, on vacation when the old car he's driving suddenly overheats and starts shooting vapor through the radiator.

Alberto gets out of the car to search for water but the car, not having the emergency brake on, starts going downhill in reverse until it falls off a cliff and is destroyed.

Alberto must walk to find help and ends up in the Valverde's home, where he asks to make a phone call. His dirty, ragged clothes cause Emilia to take him for a tramp and she invites him to stay with them. Ultimately, he proves he is not a bad person and earns the family's respect.

Tickets to see the film cost $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change. The film will screen in Spanish with no subtitles.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for Advancement, 899-3000 or [email protected] For more information about supporting the theater visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 