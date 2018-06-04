Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:01 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘All Is Lost’

This film conveys a tense existential parable of the human condition

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | October 31, 2013 | 8:01 a.m.

3 Stars — Thought-provoking

All Is Lost is an existential parable written and directed by J.C. Chandor. Similar to Tom Hanks' Cast Away, where the focus is on one man surviving a plane crash on a deserted island, Chandor takes the genre to the next level.

Beginning the tale at sea with no background information, there is only one man and no dialogue as we experience an odyssey that is as tense as it is trying. The single cast member is Robert Redford as Our Man, an "everyman" or "old man and the sea" type of character who is sailing alone in the Indian Ocean.

Using a flashback technique that has Our Man writing a goodbye apology to the phantom family he has somehow offended, we then travel back eight days earlier. Seventeen-hundred miles at sea, Our Man is awakened abruptly by water flowing into the cabin. He quickly realizes that a freakish accident has occurred where a floating cargo container has gouged a hole in the hull of his ship. With little reaction and significant stress, Our Man quickly takes action to save himself and his ship. This proves to be only the first challenge in what is arguably a doomed voyage.

Without spoiling the various events that transpire to eventually leave him in dire straits, the odyssey is a classic existential voyage. The elements of the parable are epic: We don't know why Our Man is at sea nor even if he wants to be there; the challenges he faces are beyond his control and yet his very survival is based on overcoming them; the choices he makes at each point in the voyage require courage, wisdom and stamina; his isolation in the world is reinforced by the repeated presence of the large vessels that either don't know he is there or choose to ignore him; and his final attempt to save himself results in the destruction of the lifeboat on which he had placed his hope.

The only word of dialogue comes in the midst of the mounting troubles as Our Man shouts the "F" word into the void. Absent any sense of God or even a "higher power" to whom he can appeal, Our Man is left only with increasing despair. Facing the "existential angst" that has defined human life for many, Our Man is ready to surrender to the deep when the film comes to an end.

(SPOILER ALERT)

It is only then that an unidentified hand comes from above to grasp him. Choosing not to reveal whose hand it is, Chandor only flashes a brilliant light as we can only imagine how Our Man has now been changed by this serendipitous savior — a savior who just happens to be present in his final hour of need far from the shore and with the light to show Our Man the way.

That decision by Chandor as both writer and director changes the nature of this tale into one of hope where despair has been in virtually every frame of the film. It is interesting how little hope needs to be present in order to change the very nature of a story and a life.

Discussion:

» Describing life as an odyssey that requires courage and wisdom of the traveler is common in literature. How would you describe your life as a journey, and what significant challenges have you had to face? How did those moments come to define who you are?

» In his moment of surrender to the inevitability of death, Our Man wrote a letter of apology to his family. Are there any letters you need to write now so that you can be reconciled long before your death?

» Would you travel by yourself — either on the open ocean or in life? Why do you answer as you do?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 