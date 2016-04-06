Cinema in Focus: ‘Allegiant’

3 Stars — Suspenseful

The latest Divergent film keeps up the suspenseful pace and continues the engaging character development of the other chapters in this series. Taking the last book of the trilogy by Veronica Roth and dividing it into two films, Allegiant director Robert Schwentke continues the intrigue and sets us up for the final film.

Having directed the second film Insurgent as well, the tale extends beyond the wall surrounding a devastated Chicago where “the founders” have divided the population into four factions. But now, that system has been left behind because the city rebelled against these designations.

Throughout the films, Tris (Shailene Woodley) is the central character. Having fallen in love with Four (Theo James), she convinces him to go with her to find whoever it is who invited her beyond the wall as society falls apart in anarchy inside the city.

We do not want to spoil the intrigue that is the nature of the Divergent tale, but we can reveal that the moral and social issues are taken to the next level.

The “experiment” of social engineering by dividing the population into unique factions is now taken to the level of genetic engineering, and this has devastating consequences throughout the world.

Additionally, the devastation of the environment by nuclear war is contrasted with the islands of paradise created and inhabited by the elite through their advanced technology.

Perhaps the most realistic and appalling moral issue presented is the kidnapping and trafficking of children to become the guinea pigs of the genetic experiment as well as the servants and soldiers of the wealthy and elite. This is sadly a realistic echo of modern slavery and a powerful motivator that we not allow that to happen in our world.

Although this third film can be viewed as an individual film, those who have seen the first two films will enjoy it all the more as the relationships and plot development are based on earlier events.

Similarly, the final film will no doubt tie everything together in its conclusion.

However, each film has been a thought-provoking adventure into the insights of this science-fiction tale as it explores the human condition. We look forward to the final chapter.

Discussion

» Do you think the efforts of social and genetic engineering is as dangerous as this science fiction trilogy suggests? Why do you answer as you do?

» The absence of any spirituality in this world of the future is fascinating and disturbing. Do you think that if humanity lives beyond a global nuclear exchange that would omit spirituality? If not, why do you think it is omitted? Why do you think that is so?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.