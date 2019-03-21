Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 21 , 2019, 9:40 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Captain Marvel’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | March 21, 2019 | 9:30 a.m.

3 Stars — Empowering

When Stan Lee created the character of Captain Mar-Vell in 1967, he made him male. Originally, he was a Kree who came to Earth as a spy by taking the identity of scientist Walter Lawson to see if humans were a danger. However, when he went native and self-identified as a human, the Kree rejected him. This form of the character in the comic book era never really found an audience.

So it is understandable that in this 2019 film version, Captain Marvel, the directing and writing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck not only change the gender of the Captain but also the species. As everyone knows walking into the film, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is a powerful human woman.

In this reboot of the story, Vers is no longer Ms Marvel but is instead a warrior in the Kree civilization who cannot remember her identity. Under the abusive tutoring of Commander Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), Vers is being taught to use her special strength in service of the artificial intelligence that rules the Kree. Sent on a mission to Planet C-53 to recover the work of Dr. Wendy Lawson (Annette Bening), who has developed a power source that is greatly desired by both the Kree and the Skrulls, Vers learns that her full name is Carol Danvers.

Without spoiling the way all of this occurs or the unexpected twists in the storyline, it is clear that the film has several messages. Similar to the empowering of the people from African descent seen in Black Panther, this film portrays a powerful woman who has been systematically denied her place in a male-dominant world. Finding and owning her own identity and strength, Carol Danvers is able to absorb the powers used against her. Similar to the suit worn by the Black Panther, her ability to absorb the power of the attacker and then use it against them is a clear message to those who often feel powerless in this unjust world.

In a similar way, the artificial intelligence of the Kree had implanted a device in Carol to make her think that her power came from a source outside of her. It is transformative when she realizes that she is far more powerful on her own and removes both the device and the myth from her head. Again, the message is clear that we cannot be empowered by others giving us their power, but by being truly powerful ourselves.

A third lesson given us is that we are often led to see the world from the perspective of our peers and often accept their enemies as our own. This film clearly exposes the foolishness of such a path.

As is true of the Marvel Universe, there is usually a teaser in the credits that encourages us to come to the next installment of the story. In this teaser we are told that Captain Marvel is going to be a part of the next Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame. She is a great and needed addition if there is any hope to restore those that were lost to Thanos when he achieved his goal to remove one-half of all living beings in Avengers: Infinity War.

Discussion

» It is difficult to grasp the origin story of this newly rebooted Captain Marvel in part because she cannot remember who she is. Did you find the story difficult to follow because of that, or was it of more interest as the facts were slowly revealed?

» The unusual twist in the film assumes that most viewers are unaware of the intergalactic war. Were you surprised or did you already know? How did your knowledge impact your enjoyment of the story?

» The promise that Captain Marvel made to return to the home planet of the Kree and destroy the Supreme Intelligence implies that she has a chance at doing so. What is it about her super powers that would lead her to assume that? Is it pure courage or her super power? Or is there some other reason you answer as you do?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is the retired pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and lead superintendent of Free Methodist Church in Southern California. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 