Cinema in Focus: ‘Dan in Real Life’

Real life is seldom planned. That’s not to say we couldn’t or shouldn’t make plans toward our preferred future, but that we should be ready to change those plans when real life breaks in. That’s the lesson Dan Burns (Steve Carell) learns in this film. Having found true love and marriage and family, Dan speaks from his experience in his newspaper column titled Dan in Real Life. But when his wife becomes ill and dies, and his daughters grow into young women with minds of their own, and he serendipitously meets a woman for whom his heart opens, he soon discovers that real life can seldom be defined in a column Written and directed by Peter Hedges (Pieces of April), as well as writing credits by Pierce Gardner, Dan in Real Life is a comedy of familial proportions. Capturing both the support and expectations of life in a large family, the film is an honest expression of the joys, sorrows, disappointments and forgiveness of real families.

