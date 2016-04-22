Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:39 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Demolition’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | April 22, 2016 | 1:20 p.m.

2 Stars — Troubling

Complications of grief are seldom as troubled as we see in the life of Davis (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the film Demolition. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and based on a screenplay by Brian Sipe, the film lacks any person of character, compassion or understanding beyond a self-absorbed and hopeless experience of life, a deficit that creates, exacerbates and twists the grief we witness.

Davis is an extremely self-absorbed man who doesn’t know how to love. Painfully honest but lacking awareness of self or others, he expresses a general numbness for over a dozen years.

When his wife, Julia (Heather Lind), is killed in an automobile accident, he cannot feel either pain or grief. When he tries to purchase candy from a machine at the hospital and the machine malfunctions, Davis uses that breakdown to voice his own personal malfunction, and he expresses his emotional breakdown by writing reimbursement requests to the vending company.

Obsessing over a statement his father-in-law, Phil (Chris Cooper), makes about the necessity to take things apart in order to rebuild them, he begins to demolish everything in his life, from his leaking refrigerator to his now empty house.

The receiver of the letters at the vending company is Karen (Naomi Watts). Karen is herself a malfunctioning person who is in a relationship with someone she does not love and is struggling with her troubled fifteen-year-old son, Chris (Judah Lewis).

Inappropriately inserting herself into Davis’s life and allowing her son to join his own troubles with Davis’s twisted grief, the story moves into a destructive attempt to deconstruct, build and rebuild their lives.

The truth that grief is more complicated when the relationship is struggling is seen in a variety of ways we will not spoil by revealing the plot developments. However, it is helpful to understand that spiritual and emotional resources are necessary when loss is experienced.

The fact that Davis has neither in his life is painfully presented. He has no close friends or family support, including from his own parents or the parents of his deceased wife.

Similarly, the emptiness of Karen’s life and her addiction to pot is presented as an aspect of her life without recognition of the implications and complications such life choices have caused her and her son.

Although there are other factors that impact their lives, it is difficult to watch these people in so much pain.

Perhaps as artists observe the nihilistic movement of our self-destructive society, we will see more of these types of films presenting its impact. This rejection of larger religious and moral values and accepting the meaninglessness of such a nihilistic life is revealed in its destruction in this appropriately titled film: Demolition.

Discussion

» The lack of personal responsibility by the adults in the film extends to their lack of care for children. Did you find Karen’s lack of care for her son disturbing or appropriate for his age? Why?

» Did you think Davis was a positive or negative influence on Chris? Why?

» How did Davis and Chris seem similar in their emotional development or lack thereof? How did this influence of parents on their children extend to Julia and her parents?

» The attempt to make Julia’s death meaningful by starting a scholarship foundation in her name is undermined by the presentation of the young recipient as being himself an addict to pot with a lecherous disregard for women. Why do you think the story took away even this attempt to provide some meaning from the viewers?

» When Davis claims at the end of the film to have loved Julia, do you accept that as a true self-revelation or a continuing lack of self-understanding? Why?

» The decision to make the young teenager Chris a gay person who is brutally beaten by a group of peers to which he revealed himself could be seen as almost cliché or gratuitous. Do you think this plot development and its violence added or detracted from the film? Why do you answer as you do?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 