Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Detroit’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | August 19, 2017 | 12:30 p.m.

3 Stars — Disturbing

Chaotic historical moments are often difficult to depict. This is true not only due to the upheaval of the situation but also because of the complexity of the story.

In Detroit, the cinematic mastery demonstrated by Kathryn Bigelow as director and Mark Boal as writer is stunning. Revealing the same skills we saw in their Academy Award-winning Best Picture, Hurt Locker, in which their partnership was also awarded Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, the film begins in chaos and slowly focuses on a specific group of people who experienced the injustice in very personal ways.

Though a true story and disturbing to view, the film ends by noting that some of the story was a creative adaptation of eyewitness accounts and court documents.

Having explained that the migration of African-Americans to Northern cities following World War II to find employment, the film also describes that in Detroit these black Americans were kept in densely populated areas and brutally policed by an all-white police force. This recipe for racial injustice came to a head when an unlicensed black drinking club was raided in a very public way, which set off a time of rioting.

In the midst of this chaos we begin to focus in on three specific white officers and a group of black men.

What brings the officers together with these particular black men is the incident at the Algiers Motel. With everyone on edge due to the riots, the Detroit police, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan National Guard were enforcing a curfew outside the motel.

Fearing snipers, they heard shots coming from the motel and descended upon its small annex in force. It was then that the cruelty and murderous police brutality came to full form.

We won’t spoil the event itself or the subsequent court case that followed, but the case is profoundly disturbing because of some current police officers who brutalize and kill black people without being held accountable by our justice system.

In this film, the true nature of the evil of racism is experienced up close and personal. It is our hope that this film will help bring about change not only in each of each of our hearts but in our nation as a whole.

Discussion

» It is difficult to imagine the kind of racial hatred seen by the police officers in this film. But what is even more disturbing is the words of a National Guard officer who is told of the brutal actions of these three police officers and he doesn’t want to get embroiled in a “civil rights” issue so he withdraws his men. This lack of concern and not wanting to get personally involved is a convicting moment. What are you doing to bring the rights of our nation to every person? What would you have done and what are you doing?

» There were also two white 18-year-old women found with the black men in the hotel. They are equally treated unjustly. Why do you think that occurred?

» By the end of the film, we see the PTSD of that moment stealing the lives of the black survivors. In showing that long-term result of the abuse of power we realize that there are evils so devastating that we are never the same. Have you experienced evil like that? How are you seeking help to heal from it?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is the retired pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and lead superintendent of Free Methodist Church in Southern California. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 