Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age’

Cinema in Focus reviewers find Elizabeth: The Golden Age focuses more on the queen's flowing robes than her courageous soul.

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | October 21, 2007 | 10:00 p.m.

2 Stars — Shallow

Like the first in our series of films on Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age  assumes that the viewer knows English history. Giving us scant information at both the beginning and the end, the film picks up where the first film left off and focuses on the years 1585 to 1588. Although Elizabeth (played by Cate Blanchett  in both films) would have been 50 years old and settled into her “virgin” single life, this film brings in a love interest that, though historically inaccurate, adds the dramatic elements of jealousy and longing to this portrayal of her life.

As in the first film, the ongoing tale weaves religion with politics into a horrific mixture. Since Elizabeth is a professing Protestant, her two political adversaries who want her throne use their difference in religion as Catholics to justify betrayal from one and attack from the other.

The betrayal comes from her own cousin, Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots (Samantha Morton). Having been exiled in a castle under Elizabeth’s watchful eye, Mary is enticed to claim the throne as her right and issue the command to assassinate Elizabeth. What Elizabeth and her adviser, Sir Francis Walsingham (played by Geoffrey Rush  in both films), do not understand is that Mary is being set up by both the Jesuit order and the king of Spain to be caught in her treason.

As the greatest power of his day, Philip the Second (Jordi Molla) of Spain needs a just reason to declare a holy war on Elizabeth. He creates such a justification when the treason of Mary is discovered and Walsingham compels Elizabeth to have her Catholic cousin beheaded.

The battle of 1588, which the film explains was the greatest defeat in Spanish history, is won in part by the man Elizabeth yearned for, Sir Walter Raleigh (Clive Owen). Although in actual history Raleigh was not at sea on that victorious day, in this telling of the tale he is the hero as he risks his life in a daring attack against a much larger Spanish armada.

The love triangle in the film lacks believability and is both predictable and simplistic. When Raleigh is humbled by Elizabeth’s fear and anger, he turns to her younger and more beautiful lady-in-waiting who is also named Elizabeth (Abbie Cornish). This betrayal by both of the people closest to her is too easily forgiven as the Queen tends to matters of state and relinquishes her personal happiness.

The primary weakness in the film is that it takes itself too seriously. The many images shown of Elizabeth are stylistic and melodramatic with far too little attention to the deeper aspects of her strength and will. Even in the moments where she risks her life by going to the front of the battle, the images are focused more on her flowing robes than her courageous soul.

In future films, we hope that the Elizabeth of actual history will be more convincingly shown so we can better understand one of the most significant figures of English and world history.

Discussion:

1. The use of religious labels and motivations to get whole nations to go into a “holy war” has little to do with Jesus, who told us to love our enemies. Why do you think that is true?

2. The betrayal of Elizabeth by both Raleigh and Bess is predictable by the way the film set the stage. Had you been director, how would you have done that differently?

3. The courage with which Mary faced her execution was laced with religious confidence. Yet that same religious confidence had also encouraged her to kill her sister and malign her faith. What is the difference between religious confidence and religious bigotry?

4. Do you agree the film took itself too seriously? Why do you answer as you do?

Cinema In Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church  on the Mesa. For more reviews: www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 