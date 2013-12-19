Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:01 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Frozen’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | December 19, 2013 | 12:28 p.m.

3 Stars — Wholesome

The morality play of the animated film Frozen is surprisingly sophisticated. The danger comes not because of evil but because of a sister's attempt to protect her sibling, and the evil that is present is that of a murderous ambition for power or wealth.

The creation of this tale began with the inspiration of Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen, but it is worked into its modern form by the writing trio of Chris Buck (Pocahontas), Jennifer Lee (Wreck-It Ralph) and Shane Morris. The decision to have Buck and Lee co-direct the film provides an obvious coherence in the vision and the tale.

The central characters of this story revolve around two princesses whose royal family hides a terrifying secret: The oldest, Elsa (voice by Kristen Bell), can create ice and snow. When a childhood accident caused by Elsa's power almost costs her sister Anna (Idina Menzel) her life, the king and queen decide to hide Elsa from both her sister and the world, closing the gates of the castle.

When the girls are still young, the King and Queen are killed and now Elsa must come out of seclusion and be the queen of the land. But at the coronation, her power becomes known and she flees into the mountains to live in self-imposed isolation in an ice-palace of her own creation. However, Anna will not let her stay isolated but ventures alone into the cold to find her. It is this sisterly devotion that drives the tale.

Other characters involved are the charming Prince Hans (Santino Fontana) and the daring Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) with his reindeer steed, as well as the terrifying though comical Olaf (Josh Gad). Together they weave a tale of love, betrayal, courage and sacrifice that communicates the moral message that only self-sacrificing love can heal the frozen heart. This message is a worthy one and makes Frozen a film worth seeing.

Discussion:

» What did you expect the act of true love to be? Did you think it would be true-love's kiss? Why or why not?

» The analogy of an eternal winter with no summer is a frequent one in literature. Why do you think that reference resonates with us?

» The love that Anna has for her sister almost costs her life. Do you believe the film created enough background for the depth of this love or do we assume that sisters would be willing to die for one another? Why do you answer as you do?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 