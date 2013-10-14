Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Gravity’

This film describes what being literally lost in space would be like

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | October 14, 2013 | 11:19 a.m.

3 Stars — Sobering

Gravity brings the spectacular beauty of an IMAX documentary together with the thought-stretching drama of great space films such as Stanley Kubrick's 1968 classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, what unfolds on the screen is truly a remarkable piece of movie-making.

If you have ever watched the space shuttle or the international space station in IMAX, then you will be amazed at how lifelike Cuarón has brought this to the screen. The images of Earth's beauty are spiritual in their depth. The fact that man has created a way to live and study in space is nothing short of a miracle.

Through the entire story we meet only two people: Dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) is a brilliant medical engineer on her first shuttle mission who joins veteran astronaut Matt Kowalsky (George Clooney), who is commanding his last flight before retiring.

While working remotely to repair the Hubble telescope, Mission Control informs them that a Russian satellite has reportedly blown up and has caused a debris field to travel in their direction. As the debris field picks up speed, it collides with other satellites and causes a cataclysmic loss of multiplying proportions that ultimately is taking out everything in its path, including potentially the space shuttle upon which Stone and Kowalsky are depending for life support.

While we won't spoil the story by telling all of the details, the focus of this emotionally charged drama centers on the survival and hopeful rescue of Dr. Stone. You travel with her through her fears and uncharted territory in the loneliness of space. It is hard not to be exhausted and have your pulse race during her harrowing experiences, yet the remarkable filming of the beauty and weightlessness of space is awe-inspiring.

There are other voices that Stone hears in Gravity, but their distant relationship to where she is adds to the realization that she is a long way from Earth. Some are others who are along on the mission but who are lost in the devastation of the collision with the debris fields. Others are from Mission Control or neighboring space stations, but the loss of satellite transmission leaves Dr. Stone (and the viewers) lost in space.

What happens in the end? Well, you will have to see the film. It certainly is plausible, but it will challenge your knowledge of our space program. If nothing else, it will bring into question what it takes physically and emotionally to be an astronaut.

Gravity also challenges us to question whether the risk of space is worth the cost we are willing to pay in both money and humanity. This has been a fundamental challenge since the beginning of the space race when President John F. Kennedy launched a drive to put a man on the moon by the end of the 1960s. Ever since, this form of exploration has captured our collective imagination and created a generation of heroes. It also has transformed our economy. The miniaturization of technology would never have occurred without the need to reduce its weight in order to propel it into space.

During the heady days of the race to the moon, we all took for granted that this was risky business and that some would die along the way in order for this to happen. In many ways, it was the same risks that we assume when we go to war. Most will live, but there will be harsh sacrifices along the way. Today, we want our world to be risk-free. If there is as much as a hiccup, we call off the mission till we can assure the public that "it is safe."

Whether it was Neil Armstrong stepping on the moon, or the Pilgrims crossing the Atlantic in 1620, or our sending our sons or daughters off to college, life is rarely safe. Our illusion of safety tends to be mythical. What drives us, though, is our desire to explore the unknown. In this quest, fear is trumped by faith.

Discussion:

» The danger of stepping off the planet and into the unknown is powerful cinema. If you had the opportunity to do so in real life, would you?

» Similar to Cast Away where the majority of the film focused on one person lost on an island, this film has one person lost in space. Both had to face themselves and overcome their fears. How have you experienced this in your own life?

» The choice to be driven by faith rather than fear is a primary decision in life. Which one is winning in your own decisions?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 