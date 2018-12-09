Pixel Tracker

Sunday, December 9 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Green Book’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | December 9, 2018 | 11:00 a.m.

3 Stars — Challenging

It takes remarkable courage to challenge the bias and prejudice of culture, especially in the mid-20th century Deep South where that bias was toxic. Green Book takes us back to a time in 1962 that seems historically quaint, but for those of us who lived through it, we are reminded of how horrific it really was in its deeply rooted prejudice.

Any challenge to the accepted rules of segregation were met with violent police response and community terrorism, and public lynchings were common and never prosecuted. In the north, prejudice was slightly more subtle, but just as common.

In this story based on a real-life experience, Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), an African-American world-renowned classical and jazz pianist, with his record company, decides to tour the Southern states playing concerts. While his outward motive may have been to sell recordings and concert tickets, his inward motive was to challenge the racial norms of the day. This doesn't come without pain and suffering.

Dr. Shirley, who has multiple degrees and doctorates, lives in luxury above the classical New York musical mecca known as Carnegie Hall. In order to protect himself from the savagery of southern prejudice, he seeks out and hires a driver/valet who is a hard-nosed Italian American living in the Bronx and has a reputation for not taking any grief from anyone.

Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) is a working-class waiter and bouncer with a salty vocabulary that is stereotypical of a Bronx street fighter. He is also obnoxiously prejudiced against African- Americans.

Ali and Mortensen are both actors at the top of their game, and each has had multiple roles and awards for the remarkable films in which they have starred. Their performances here are equally stellar. What emerges in this story is an extraordinary friendship that slowly grows throughout the eight-week musical tour.

Tony Lip’s caustic behavior is not just working-class bravado, it is deeply rooted in his family of origin. It is a comical mixture of the stereotypes of Italian American families. Meanwhile, Dr. Shirley’s lifestyle is anything but the common perception of African-Americans at that period in time. He is wealthy, lives in an enviable location, is world-renowned in his talent and is very wise in his respect for others.

We won’t give away all of the delightful and sometimes tragic events that happen throughout their trip, but the experience changed both of their lives and perceptions of the world. In the end, these two become bonded brothers. In real life, these two men who met in 1962 maintained their friendship up to the time that both of them died in 2013.

Equally embedded in this tale is the fact that the challenges of their inner lives, and their inner demons, were as debilitating and in need of healing as the external prejudices and challenges of the culture.

While Green Book is a reference to a common guidebook used in the South that listed hotels and restaurants open to “colored people,” what was not as easily referenced or published was how you find a way to make peace with your own past. As it turned out, the interactions of being in a relationship with someone very different from yourself proved to be the catalyst for that healing and newfound freedom.

Discussion

» James Cone wrote a book, The Cross and the Lynching Tree, to show that evil will destroy innocence when given the chance. Evil killed Jesus and the young black Americans. That Jesus calls us to love and care for every person from every nation, language and tribe is undeniable. Why do you think some have misunderstood this? Is it deliberate evil, or are we being deceived by evil, or is there some other reason?

» The power of friendship, community and love are clearly demonstrated both in art and in history. Why do you think we avoid such experiences, especially with those who are different from us in some way?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is the retired pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and lead superintendent of Free Methodist Church in Southern California. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 