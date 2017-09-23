Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:05 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Home Again’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | September 23, 2017 | 11:00 a.m.

2 Stars — Irresponsible

All of us long to belong. Most often this desire is fulfilled by our biological family, but when divorce or death breaks up our family, our loss is real.

Even if we are not aware of the depth of our loneliness, we become vulnerable to many artificial solutions. This truth is the theme of Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s debut film, Home Again. As both the writer and director of this romantic comedy, Meyers-Shyer presents an alternative form of family full of the expected struggles.

At the center of the tale is 40-year-old Alice Kinney (Reese Witherspoon). The daughter of a famed director who divorced her mother, Lillian (Candice Bergen), when Alice was only 4, she is now separated from her husband, Austen (Michael Sheen).

Having left her husband in New York and returning to her deceased father’s home in Los Angeles, Alice is lonely, depressed and confused. Joining her in that journey of loss are her two daughters, Isabel (Lola Flanery) and Rosie (Eden Grace Redfield).

On her 40th birthday, Alice joins her two friends in a celebration that quickly includes three young filmmakers, Harry (Pico Alexander), Teddy (Nat Wolf) and George (Jon Rudnitsky). All in their late 20s, they are charmed by Alice’s beauty and the romance begins. We won’t spoil how the romance develops except to say that it is fairly predictable.

The plot intensifies when Alice’s estranged husband discovers that these three young men have become involved in his wife and daughters’ lives and, though he had not been motivated to move to Los Angeles before, he suddenly decides to do so. Austen’s arrival brings everything to a head.

The moral decisions and solutions suggested at the end of the tale reflect the deep desire for family that Alice, her daughters and the young men share. However, the solutions presented are more wishful thinking than a realistic solution in which lifelong relationships provide a place of belonging and the support this creates.

This story may work in the world of romantic comedies, but it would be troubling in the world of actual relationships.

Discussion

» In a world where families break up, the longing to find a replacement often leaves us vulnerable. How do you think Alice’s vulnerability causes her to be open to Harry’s advances?

» It is easy to want every story to have a happy ending, but do you think this ending provides a true solution? The final scene around the table was a feel-good moment, but what do you think happens in all of their lives in the days ahead?

» In real life, Pico Alexander is 26 and Reese Witherspoon is 41. What would be the realistic struggles of a relationship with that age difference?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is the retired pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and lead superintendent of Free Methodist Church in Southern California. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

