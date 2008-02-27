Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:19 am | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Persepolis’

Animation gives life and insight into a conflicted, struggling nation.

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | February 27, 2008 | 4:11 p.m.

3 Stars — Enlightening

For the people of Iran, the last few decades have been devastating politically, socially and religiously. Understanding this experience through the eyes of a young Iranian girl as she comes of age gives an insider’s view not usually available for those of us so far removed. But Marjane Satrapi invites us into her life through her Oscar-nominated animation film, Persepolis.

Having graphically expressed her experience in an acclaimed novel, Marjane partnered with artist Vincent Paronnaud to create a compelling stylized black-and-white animated format that walks us through the first years of her life. Born in 1969 into a politically active family, she weaves together the changes in Iran with her own young life. Having been educated in a French school, Marjane or Marji (voice by Chiara Mastroianni) eventually chooses to leave Iran and make her home in Paris. The film is therefore in French with subtitles.

Persepolis was the capital of the Persian Empire. This title helps us grasp the struggle Marji experiences, as her love and pride in her people is evident even when her nation is being manipulated by a Western nation that takes its oil, when it is enduring an incomprehensible war with Iraq, or when it is under the dictatorial power of the shah or the religious requirements of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Unexpected is Marji’s interest in western culture and its music and dress.

Having had several intense spiritual experiences in which she sees herself as a prophet, she loses faith in God when she believes him to be impotent in the face of the suffering of her family, her friends, her neighbors and her nation. In the final experience, the film presents her conversation with God as including Marx, implying them to only be imagined hallucinations and not real encounters.

Marji’s parents (voiced by Catherine Deneuve and Simon Abkarian) are solidly middle class but avoid the political fates of their larger family. Her uncle, Anouche (Francois Jerosme), had fled to Europe when the shah’s father first came to power and he earned a doctorate in the political ideology of Marx. Anouche made sure Marji knew the history of her family with her grandfather’s fight for freedom as well.

But it was Marji’s grandmother (voice by Danielle Darrieux) who teaches her about integrity, although she also encourages her to get a divorce, explaining that she sees a first marriage as “only a practice for the second and lasting one.” It is this acceptance of secular values that is most disconcerting in Marji’s life. Disdainful of the oppressive religious leaders of her land and their inconsistent requirements, Marji and her grandmother seem to have little awareness that the secular viewpoint, though opposite to the religious, has its own inconsistencies and barrenness. Although Marji experiences many of these firsthand, they seem to have little effect in opening her eyes to this fact.

Persepolis gives voice to a unique childhood and insight into a struggling nation. As such, it is a perspective worthy of our investigation.

Discussion:

• When Marji becomes aware her teachers were not telling her the truth about her own nation, she has the courage to speak up. But this same courage made it dangerous for her to stay. What do you believe would have happened had she stayed?

• The manipulation of nations for their natural resources is often excused in the West as “business.” What do you believe such business practices have done to our world? Can we expect peace as long as this occurs?

• God’s statement to Marji that it was men who were killing one another, and not him, is unsatisfying to her. Is it satisfying to you? Do you blame God for the “warring madness” of humanity? Why or why not?

• Marji’s experience in Vienna shows the disappointment many feel about the decadence of Western culture. Do you experience Western culture in that way? Why or why not?

Cinema In Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church on the Mesa. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 