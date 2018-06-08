Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:44 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | June 8, 2018 | 12:15 p.m.

2 Stars — Shallow

It is difficult to compete with the original Han Solo. Harrison Ford plays the part not only with a carefree abandon that Alden Ehrenreich exhibits well, but Ford also has a pathos lingering beneath the surface with which we can all identify. That is not to say that this origin story of Solo does not give our new Han a reason to despair, being raised in a dismal place of crime and terror, but he seems immune to the angst we’ve learned to expect from this iconic figure.

That is not to say that they don’t both show the confidence necessary to become the smugglers and warriors of the original tales. And it is not to say that this backstory is not engaging. It is. But it rings more in tune with Westley of The Princess Bride than the Solo who fell for the warrior Princess Leia of the Rebellion.

As backstories go, there are some helpful ingredients. It is hard to discuss them without spoiling the film, so speaking in generalities: We now know how Han and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) became loyal partners in a life of crime and rebellion against the empire. We also know how old Chewy is and the larger story of his people.

Similarly, we get a better understanding of Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). As the owner of the Millennium Flacon back when it had not become an old and battered vessel, we discover that he won it in a card game. We also see him as the genius he is with technology and where his love for artificial intelligence took him. We also see how he lost his ship.

In a similar way, we have a slightly better understanding of Darth Maul (Ray Park). His evil power transcends the purposes of the empire and creates an appropriately sinister image for who he is in the tales.

In this backstory, we also are introduced to two new characters, one of whom undoubtedly will appear in the sequels. Beckett (Woody Harrelson) is a mentor for Han as they meet on the field of battle where Beckett has stolen an officer’s uniform in order to commandeer a ship. With a distrusting swagger, Beckett becomes the unexpected ingredient in this complex tale.

Similarly, we meet Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) the childhood love of Han. With a survivor’s instinct and genius intellect, Qi’ra not only makes a way for herself when she and Han are separated years earlier, but seems to have become compromised in ways that are not yet fully understood.

There is not doubt that the Star Wars films along with these additional stories are entertaining. Directed by Ron Howard, this particular backstory is a good addition to the library. However, the battle between good and evil is not clearly portrayed and “The Force” is not even hinted at as a universal power for good or for evil.

Discussion

» When Han has to leave Qi’ra behind, he makes it his mission in life to become a pilot and buy a ship to come back for her. Do you believe Qi’ra had the same loyalty? Why do you answer as you do?

» As the Empire expands, the collapse of normal life on the planets of their systems degenerate. How do you see either the expansion of military might or economic advantage doing the same today in our real world? Are you a part of the rebellion or the empire?

» It is the nature of a life well lived to learn how to trust. Yet Beckett tells Han to trust no one. In the end, Han did just that. What do you think this episode did to Han? Does it fit the Han we came to know in the original films? Was this what gave him his future pathos?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is the retired pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and lead superintendent of Free Methodist Church in Southern California. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 