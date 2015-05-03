Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘The Water Diviner’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | May 3, 2015 | 7:30 a.m.

3 Stars — Thought-Provoking

Directing himself in the title role, Russell Crowe creates a multilayered romantic tale in The Water Diviner.

Set within World War I when Australia invades the Ottoman empire, the story of a father whose three sons are lost in a particularly brutal battle is true. Based on that fact, Andrew Knight and Andrew Anastasios work together to create the screenplay from the book of the same name written by Andrew and Dr. Meaghan Wilson-Anastasios.

The romance is both expected and exotic. Joshua Connor (Crowe) lives with his family in the Australian outback, where he has a special skill of identifying where to dig his wells. Deeply in love with Eliza (Jacqueline McKenzie), they live an idyllic agrarian life together with their three sons Arthur (Jack Douglas Patterson and Ryan Corr), Edward (Aidan Liam Smith and James Fraser) and Henry (Ben Norris and Ben O’Toole).

Deeply connected to his sons, Joshua nevertheless encourages them when they join the Australian and New Zealand army and soon engage in the Battle of Gallipoli. Using flashbacks and dreams throughout the film, the tale weaves Eliza and Joshua’s sorrow with their sublime past.

When Eliza demands that Joshua go find their sons’ bodies and bring them back to the ranch, he hesitates until she commits suicide and now he goes to Turkey to fulfill her wishes. It is a journey inward as he faces his own complicity in their loss as well as outward as he discovers and recovers life.

As such romantic tales go, Joshua soon crosses paths with a beautiful widowed Ayshe (Olga Kurylenko), whose son, Orhan (Dylan Georgiades), helps fill the emptiness in his heart.

In a more complex way, Joshua is befriended by the Ottoman officer who was in charge of the army that killed his sons, Major Hasan (Yilmaz Erdoğan). This relationship adds a new level of intrigue and hope.

Being able to divine where water might be available below the surface is a helpful metaphor for the love that Joshua has for others, which also lies beneath the surface. Knowing where to give love and how to reignite his family is a helpful ability for all of us.

Discussion

» It isn’t often that a father sends three sons to war together. Joshua regrets that, in their teens, he had taught them about God and country in romanticizing war. How were you taught about war and what do you teach others?

» When the stern pastor notes that Joshua’s wife prayed weekly for her sons, do you believe this prayer was answered? In what way was it answered?

» Why do you think Joshua rejected God?

» The ongoing war in the Middle East is many centuries long. What do you think will bring peace to that region of humanity?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 