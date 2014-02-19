Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:57 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Winter’s Tale’

This fantasy tale of the battle between good and evil emphasizes the power of love

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | February 19, 2014 | 12:26 p.m.

3 Stars — Engaging

In Winter's Tale where good and evil battle over the lives of humans, truth and fantasy are interwoven with love and hatred. This ancient/modern tale was created by novelist Mark Helprin and brought to the screen by Akiva Goldsman as both director and writer. Although it presents a hodgepodge of religious and moral images and theologies, the overall message is one of the miraculous power of love over the murderous hatred of revenge.

The central character is a young man named Peter Lake (Colin Farrell) whose parents left him as an infant in New York City when they were denied immigration and deported. Although his early years are not fully explained, we quickly realize that he became an adopted "son" and protégée of a ruthless criminal who is actually a murderous demon named Pearly Soames (Russell Crowe). Their mentoring relationship ends when Peter finds ways to steal without killing or deforming the victim as the "boss" desires. Feeling betrayed, the bloodthirsty Soames seeks to kill his "son" for revenge.

Fleeing for his life from Soames, Peter is miraculously assisted by two "guardian angels," one of whom appears as a white horse. Although the film uses the concept of the Universe watching over us, the sense is clear that God's angels are sent to help each person fulfill his/her miraculous destiny while the demons are fighting to stop each person's quest as well as to banish the hope that miracles inspire.

Trying to steal enough to begin a new life outside of New York, Peter happens upon the beautiful but terminally ill Beverly Penn (Jessica Brown Findlay). Led to her by his white horse, Peter soon realizes that they have a connection formed by immediate and eternal love. It is this love that sets the stage for the miraculous power of the universe to defeat evil and save lives.

Although we won't spoil the ending of the tale and the way this love is victorious, it is important to note that evil has its limits and that hope grows even in the face of oppressive evil. Evil takes human form not only in Pearly Soames but also in the "Judge" who is called Lucifer (Will Smith).

Love is present in a variety of people, from Beverly's father Isaac (William Hurt) to Beverly's little sister Willa (Mckayla Twiggs as a child and Eva Marie Saint as an adult) to Abby Gamely (Ripley Sobo) and her mother Virginia (Jennifer Connelly).

That life is a battle waged both inwardly and externally between good and evil has been the premise at the center of most enduring tales. This fantasy set within the cold of winter graphically portrays the nature and intensity of the battle and the supernatural realm in which it is fought. That sacrificial and eternal love has the power to save us from the grip of evil is helpful however it is told.

Discussion:

» When the demon Pearly Soames is willing to risk eternal death in order to kill his "adopted son" Peter, we have a confusing blend of familial love with evil's hatred. Have you ever experienced this confusing blend within your own family? If so, how did you overcome it?

» The implication that each of us has a miracle to do which fulfills our destiny is a fascinating idea. Do you believe you have a destiny and, if so, is it in any way miraculous? Do you sense that you are to do something with your life that you cannot do without the help of God? If so, what is it?

» Do you believe there is love that transcends the bounds of time? Why do you answer as you do?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 