Wednesday, July 4 , 2018, 10:28 am | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | July 4, 2018 | 10:00 a.m.

4 Stars — Inspiring

There are some Christians who live the life of God’s love in such an authentic way that they impact a generation. But few such leaders do so by focusing on children. Even though Jesus gave children a primary value within His kingdom, very few give their life in service to them. However, one such person is the Rev. Fred Rogers, a Presbyterian elder ordained in 1963 as an evangelist whose mission was the newly developing field of children’s television.

In a time when child development was becoming a new field of understanding as well, Rogers surrounded himself with some of the giants in the field at the University of Pittsburgh’s child development research center. Understanding that children’s feelings are both valid and moldable, Rogers created a neighborhood of make-believe in which love was the primary glue. Using this environment to impact children, he systematically confronted racism, bullying, divorce, death, assassination, fear and many other positive and negative emotions and experiences of life.

Creating a life that included moments of silence in order to listen to children allowed Rogers to create a slow-paced television show that enhanced the trust of children both when in the studio and when in their own homes. The power of this simple and respectful change from almost all other children’s programming had an unquestioned impact. So profound was its success that there are those who blame him for generational characteristics, both for ill and for good.

The personal life of this Christian minister reveals a humility that is seldom seen in the life of a famous person. This humility seemed to have two sources. The first was his faith in Christ, and the second was his struggle as a sickly and overweight child. Using both his understanding of the humble Christ and of a difficult childhood, Rogers had a clear message of acceptance of every person just as they are. This included the gay African-American police officer in his fictional neighborhood.

Demonstrating that the love of God is love for all, Rogers expressed the core of the Christian faith. Using his musical understanding and skill, Rogers wrote songs that were both simple and moving as they communicated this love.

As the applause of the audience in the theater filled our ears when we viewed Won't You Be My Neighbor?, it was clear that people from all walks of life recognize true greatness. May each of us live the life of God’s love and be a part of the true neighborhood of all humanity.

Discussion

» As Rogers used his troubled childhood, his musical aptitude and his faith in Christ to impact the world, what difficulties, skills and gifts do you use?

» It is easy to describe how different most children’s programming is from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. What do you think our culture is doing to ourselves to give our children a steady diet of violence?

» Lyndon Johnson’s funding of PBS has been brought into question by most subsequent administrations. Why do you think PBS is both valued and challenged?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is the retired pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara and lead superintendent of Free Methodist Church in Southern California. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 