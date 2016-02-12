Cinema Italiano Classico Series to Screen ‘Divorzia All’Italiana’

The 2016 annual series of classic Italian cinema opens Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, with a comedy Divorzio All'Italiana (Divorce Italian Style), directed by Pietro Germi.

The film stars Marcello Mastroianni and Stefania Sandrelli and will be shown in Italian with English subtitles

Admission is free. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Fe' Bland Theater on the Santa Barbara City College West Campus.

For the complete line up of this year's screenings, please go to italianheritagesb.org or call 805.969.1018.

The series is presented by the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Gabriella Geri-Schooley is the president of the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara.