Cinema Italiano Classico to Continue with Saturday Screening of ‘C’eravamo tanto amati’

Cinema Italiano Classico, the 2015 annual series of contemporary Italian cinema, continues Saturday, Feb. 21 with the drama C'eravamo tanto amati (We All Loved Each Other So Much).

It is directed by Ettore Scola and stars Vittorio Gassman and Stefania Sandrelli.

Admission is free. The film will be shown in Italian with English subtitles, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Fe' Bland Forum on the SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.

For the complete line up of this year's screenings, click here or call 805.969.1018.

The series is brought to you by the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Gabriella Geri-Schooley is president of the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara.

