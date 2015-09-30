Cinema Italiano Contemporaneo Continues with ‘Il Venditore di medicine’

Advice

The 2015 annual series of contemporary Italian cinema, Cinema Italiano Contemporaneo, continues Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, with a drama: Il Venditore di medicine (The Medicine Seller), directed by Antonio Morabito.

The film stars Claudio Santamaria, Isabella Ferrari, Marco Travaglio and Evita Ciri.

The screening is free, the film will be shown with both Italian and English subtitles.

It begins at 7:30 p.m. at Fé Bland Theater, SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara.

For the complete line up of this year's screenings, please go to http://italianheritagesb.org/ or call 805.969.1018.

The series is brought to you by the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) non profit organization.

— Gabriella Geri-Schooley is the president of the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara.