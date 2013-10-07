Cinema Italiano Contemporaneo Film Series to Conclude with Friday Screening

Cinema Italiano Contemporaneo will conclude on Friday with a delightful comedy titled Tutti i santi giorni (Every Blessed Day), directed by Paolo Virzi.

The screening will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Fe' Bland Theater, SBCC West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Admission is free. The film will be shown in Italian with English subtitles.

The series is brought to you by the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Synopsis: Guido is shy, reserved and well-educated. Antonia is restless, touchy and proudly ignorant. He works nights for a hotel and loves ancient languages and saints; she is an aspiring singer and works during the day for a car rental company. He wants to get married, she doesn't. But they both want at least one child. They see each other only in the early mornings when Guido returns home from work, wakes her up with breakfast and then they make love — every blessed day. But in spite of all these amorous activities, not a blessed thing happens. What to do?

