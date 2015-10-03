CIO Solutions Cuts Ribbon on San Luis Obispo Office

Advice

Considered to be one of the fastest growing companies on the Central Coast, CIO Solutions has officially launched a new Central Coast technology office in San Luis Obispo.

They currently provide computer consulting and network management to more than 100 large and medium-sized businesses from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles, as well as nationally and globally, including to the cities of San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles, the Santa Maria School District and Cottage Health Systems.

They are headquartered in Goleta, Calif., one of California’s large technology hubs.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Howell Marx was on hand with most of the City Council to cut the proverbial red ribbon with CIO Solutions’ President Eric Egolf Monday, Sept. 21, while Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors, other local business representatives and some of CIO Solutions’ clients watched.

Beforehand, Egolf shared some of the company’s history, including its growth from the garage of Founder/Chairman John Petote in Santa Barbara in 1986 to two corporate offices with 50 Central Coast employees today.

“This new office is our next step toward future expansion,” explained President Eric Egolf. “We have an excellent track record for meeting our clients’ needs on the first call and for coming up with tailored solutions no matter where they are on their own growth curve.

"That said, we believe we will be even more effective with an additional office. This new location enables several of our employees to work near their homes. It also enables CIO Solutions to hire more people and contribute more to the local area over time. The goal is a win/win for our clients, our employees, surrounding communities, and our company,” he said.

Most of CIO Solutions’ current staff is comprised of senior level computer and networking engineers who provide customized IT solutions, with all-inclusive on and off-site network management and support; private and “hybrid” cloud computing; other virtualization solutions; enterprise storage design and unified communication solutions.

To learn more, visit www.ciosolutions.com or phone their Goleta office at 805.692.6700.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing CIO Solutions.