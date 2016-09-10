CIO Solutions Expands and Moves Its Headquarters

CIO Solutions is already one of the Central Coast’s leading computer consulting and network management companies, and they are expanding again, this time moving their headquarters to 5425 Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara.

The official Ribbon Cutting event is scheduled for 4 p.m., Sept. 15, 2016.

The community is invited to join in the celebration.



Last year, CIO Solutions opened a satellite office in San Luis Obispo, across from City Hall at 864 Osos Street, because the company’s client list had grown exponentially over the years to include the cities of San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Paso Robles and the Santa Maria School District.

Founded by John Petote in 1986, CIO Solutions provides customized information technology solutions; designing, managing, and supporting highly sophisticated technology environments for large and medium-sized businesses employing as few as 12 and as many as thousands of employees.

Today, Eric Egolf serves as President and CEO.

CIO Solutions has three times been heralded by the Pacific Coast Business Times as “one of the fastest growing companies on the Central Coast."

Their specific proficiencies include all inclusive network management & support for a fixed monthly fee; end-to-end integrated IT services; Private and Hybrid Cloud computing; Data Security; Enterprise Storage Design; and Unified Communications Solutions that allow a company to operate efficiently from many locations.



When asked about the keys to their success, Mr. Egolf said, “Our goal is always to produce satisfying, long-term partnerships where we work with, not just for, our clients. We’re always looking at their big picture, helping our clients to focus on where they’re going, not just where they’ve been or where they are right now.

Growth requires being able to understand all three of these elements and prepare conservatively, but wisely for the future before it arrives.



“We’re also honest, reliable and accountable in a world that doesn’t always live up to these standards. (That’s not just me saying it. Our clients tell us the same thing). We adhere to a set of best business practices and actions as well as core values, which include building a strong relationship.

"And we believe in an exchange of ideas and education to build in-depth knowledge of our clients and their needs, while also educating them about their own systems and the future of technology. This usually leads to a customized outcome that fits their growth-path and goals. We like providing IT options that did not exist before for our clients.”



CIO Solutions’ employs more than 60 people. More than 50 of them are senior computer engineers who live within the counties of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura.

The company supports their employees’ desire to work near where they live, which leads to greater community involvement in local Chambers of Commerce and non-profits, and also provides faster response/resolution times for clients in these areas.

The company also serves customers who have offices around the nation and the globe.



To learn more, visit www.ciosolutions.com or phone their new headquarters at (805)692-6700.

To RSVP online to attend the free ribbon cutting event, please go to: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=npoa87cab&oeidk=a07ed5q4wnc74318b8c

– Jonatha King represents CIO Communications.