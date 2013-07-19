Circa Zero to Perform Debut Concert at L.A.‘s El Rey Theatre

A very special debut concert is set to take place at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Next Thursday’s concert at 9 p.m. will feature the first live show by Circa-Zero.

The band is composed of the former guitar player extraordinaire of The Police, Andy Summers, and lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Rob Giles from The Rescues. They will be joined by Canadian drummer Emmanuelle Caplette to play as a power rock trio.

The show will highlight songs from the yet to be released debut album titled Circus Hero.

Kept under wraps for the most part, the new recording was produced at Summer’s Venice, Calif., studio. A short teaser video of a track on the album titled No Highway can be viewed at the band’s official website by clicking here.

So far, no other dates have been scheduled, but the band is planning a tour shortly and will release the dates on their website.

The tiny El Rey Theatre, which has been no stranger to unique and historic events throughout its existence, will offer the first glimpse into this secretive musical alliance.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.