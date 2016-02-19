Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

CircaTerra Travel Outfitters Teams Up With Briggs & Riley for National Charity Program

By Mark Gallo for CircaTerra Travel Outfitters | February 19, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

CircaTerra Travel Outfitters joins Briggs & Riley’s national charity program, A Case for Giving, taking place in the Loreto Plaza store Feb. 15-29, 2016, benefiting local children and families in crisis as part of a nationwide cooperative effort.   

Briggs & Riley’s A Case for Giving works in cooperation with more than 250 retail partners to get gently used rolling bag to someone in immediate need in local communities around the country.

The program salutes more than 100 charity partners of Briggs & Riley’s retailers including Ronald McDonald House, Treehouse for Kids, Make A Wish, Goodwill and local women’s shelters, men’s homes and coalitions for the homeless.  

“As a local retailer one of our brand values is to do good things for our community. We are very pleased to have been invited to participate in A Case for Giving,” said Mark Gallo, CircaTerra’s president and owner.

“Last year this event collected 2,000 bags for the needy across the US.” said Briggs & Riley CEO, Richard Krulik. “The idea was sparked by conversations with foster care leaders who made me realize what a wonderful added purpose our products can have.”

"We’ve put our support behind making sure that those in need can transport their belongings securely, whether it be a child leaving foster care or a woman getting out of a shelter or a family who must travel for medical treatment," he said.

Think about a gently used rolling bag you own gathering dust in a closet. Bring it in to CircaTerra Travel Outfitters between Feb. 15-29.

Receive $50 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag for each used wheeled bag you donate, or $100 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag if you donate a used Briggs & Riley bag.

Leave your used bag behind knowing it will be a joy to someone who needs it.

All bags brought in for trade-in at CircaTerra will be donated to a local nonprofit center for children and families in transition.

Mark Gallo represents CircaTerra Travel Outfitters.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 