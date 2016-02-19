CircaTerra Travel Outfitters Teams Up With Briggs & Riley for National Charity Program

CircaTerra Travel Outfitters joins Briggs & Riley’s national charity program, A Case for Giving, taking place in the Loreto Plaza store Feb. 15-29, 2016, benefiting local children and families in crisis as part of a nationwide cooperative effort.

Briggs & Riley’s A Case for Giving works in cooperation with more than 250 retail partners to get gently used rolling bag to someone in immediate need in local communities around the country.

The program salutes more than 100 charity partners of Briggs & Riley’s retailers including Ronald McDonald House, Treehouse for Kids, Make A Wish, Goodwill and local women’s shelters, men’s homes and coalitions for the homeless.

“As a local retailer one of our brand values is to do good things for our community. We are very pleased to have been invited to participate in A Case for Giving,” said Mark Gallo, CircaTerra’s president and owner.

“Last year this event collected 2,000 bags for the needy across the US.” said Briggs & Riley CEO, Richard Krulik. “The idea was sparked by conversations with foster care leaders who made me realize what a wonderful added purpose our products can have.”

"We’ve put our support behind making sure that those in need can transport their belongings securely, whether it be a child leaving foster care or a woman getting out of a shelter or a family who must travel for medical treatment," he said.

Think about a gently used rolling bag you own gathering dust in a closet. Bring it in to CircaTerra Travel Outfitters between Feb. 15-29.

Receive $50 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag for each used wheeled bag you donate, or $100 credit toward a new Briggs & Riley bag if you donate a used Briggs & Riley bag.

Leave your used bag behind knowing it will be a joy to someone who needs it.

All bags brought in for trade-in at CircaTerra will be donated to a local nonprofit center for children and families in transition.

— Mark Gallo represents CircaTerra Travel Outfitters.