Circle V Ranch Camp Gets $7,000 Donation for Rebuild Efforts

Leadership from the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has presented camp staff at Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center with a $7,000 donation to help with rebuilding efforts after the Whittier wildfire in July severely damaged the center.

The fire destroyed the health lodge and craft lodge, and damaged the water treatment facility and pipes.

Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center, at 2550 Highway 154 across from Cachuma Lake, was founded in 1945 and has been situated on 30 acres in Los Padres National Forest since 1990.

On July 8, the Whittier Fire began nearby and burned through the camp, destroying the health lodge and craft lodge, and seriously damaging the water treatment facility and pipes.

Circle V reports it is committed to rebuilding with the goal of opening in summer 2018. Leadership of the camp and the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation met recently for a facility tour and check presentation.



“We are pleased to make a special donation to contribute to rebuilding Circle V Ranch Camp," said Anne Christensen, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation executive director.

"Our mission of helping local youth is one that is embraced by everyone at the camp as well,” she said.



David Fields, executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, operators of Circle V Ranch Camp, expressed his gratitude:

“We deeply appreciate the generous support of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation toward rebuilding the camp. On behalf of the camp staff, counselors and most importantly, the kids, we are so grateful for this gift," he said.

"We are currently in the arduous process of cleaning up, rebuilding and welcoming everyone back in the summer of 2018,” he said.



“This donation is a demonstration of our Santa Ynez Valley community in action; and providing crucial support for area children to once again have the chance to experience a traditional summer camp right here the valley. Thank you so much,” said Ray Lopez, Circle V Ranch Camp director.



All donations are welcome to help rebuild Circle V Ranch Camp at https://svdpla.org/donate/rebuild-camp/. For general information, visit www.CircleVRanchCamp.org.

For more about the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation visit www.syvalleyfoundation.org/.



— Laura Kath for Circle V Ranch Camp.