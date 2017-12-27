Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:55 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Circle V Ranch Camp Gets $7,000 Donation for Rebuild Efforts

Whittier Fire destroyed two lodges, damaged water facility.

From left, St. Vincent de Paul Director of Development Gina Doyle, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Board President Richard Nagler and Executive Director Anne Christensen; Society of St. Vincent de Paul Executive Director David Fields, Camp Director Ray Lopez, St. Vincent de Paul Deputy Director Susana Santana.
From left, St. Vincent de Paul Director of Development Gina Doyle, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Board President Richard Nagler and Executive Director Anne Christensen; Society of St. Vincent de Paul Executive Director David Fields, Camp Director Ray Lopez, St. Vincent de Paul Deputy Director Susana Santana. (Courtesy photo)
By Laura Kath for Circle V Ranch Camp | December 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Leadership from the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has presented camp staff at Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center with a $7,000 donation to help with rebuilding efforts after the Whittier wildfire in July severely damaged the center.

The fire destroyed the health lodge and craft lodge, and damaged the water treatment facility and pipes.

Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center, at 2550 Highway 154 across from Cachuma Lake, was founded in 1945 and has been situated on 30 acres in Los Padres National Forest since 1990.

On July 8, the Whittier Fire began nearby and burned through the camp, destroying the health lodge and craft lodge, and seriously damaging the water treatment facility and pipes.

Circle V reports it is committed to rebuilding with the goal of opening in summer 2018. Leadership of the camp and the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation met recently for a facility tour and check presentation.
 
“We are pleased to make a special donation to contribute to rebuilding Circle V Ranch Camp," said Anne Christensen, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation executive director.

"Our mission of helping local youth is one that is embraced by everyone at the camp as well,” she said.
 
David Fields, executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, operators of Circle V Ranch Camp, expressed his gratitude:

“We deeply appreciate the generous support of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation toward rebuilding the camp. On behalf of the camp staff, counselors and most importantly, the kids, we are so grateful for this gift," he said.

"We are currently in the arduous process of cleaning up, rebuilding and welcoming everyone back in the summer of 2018,” he said.
 
“This donation is a demonstration of our Santa Ynez Valley community in action; and providing crucial support for area children to once again have the chance to experience a traditional summer camp right here the valley. Thank you so much,” said Ray Lopez, Circle V Ranch Camp director.
 
All donations are welcome to help rebuild Circle V Ranch Camp at https://svdpla.org/donate/rebuild-camp/. For general information, visit www.CircleVRanchCamp.org.

For more about the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation visit www.syvalleyfoundation.org/.
 
— Laura Kath for Circle V Ranch Camp.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 