Public Invited to Circle V Ranch Camp for ‘Family Camp’ Weekend

By Laura Kath for Circle V Ranch | July 10, 2014 | 2:28 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the Circle V Ranch “Family Camp” from Friday through Sunday, July 25-27.

Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center is located just 20 minutes north of Santa Barbara across from Cachuma Lake in the Santa Ynez Valley.

“For those families looking for a taste of Circle V, we invite all ages to experience our Family Camp weekend where parents, grandparents and kids share fun activities together," longtime camp director Ray Lopez said.

Circle V Ranch “Family Camp” activities available include archery, hiking, swimming in the pool, arts and crafts, painting, playing games of ping pong, soccer, or basketball, as well as miniature golf. (There is no TV, radio or Internet access to affect the Circle V Ranch Camp experience.)

Campers stay in cabins (accommodating up to 10 people.

Fees for the 2014 Circle V Ranch “Family Camp” include six meals, lodging, all activities and supervised fun. A private cabin accommodating up to 10 people in a family or group is $650; sharing a cabin with others is $115 ages 16 or older/$75 for children ages 4 to 15 and under age 4 free. Shower and restroom facilities are adjacent to every cabin and tent.

Reservations and payments for Family Camp are due by July 17, and are first come, first confirmed. To receive the Family Camp application or for more information, contact Lopez at 805.688.5252 or [email protected] or download the application by clicking here.

The schedule for 2014 Circle V Ranch “Family Camp” is:

Friday, July 25

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. —  Arrivals and camp exploration
6:30 p.m. — Welcome and family-style dinner served in the Dining Lodge
7:30 p.m. — Opening Ceremony & Traditional camp-fire skits and games.
8:30 p.m. — Movie under the Stars
10:30 p.m. — Lights out!

Saturday, July 26

7:30 a.m. — Camp Wake-up Call
8 a.m. — All Gather Together Near Flagpole
8:20 a.m. — Family-style full breakfast served in the Dining Lodge
9 a.m. — Free-time
10 to 11 a.m. — Activity Period #1 (choose from many different options*)
11 a.m. to noon — Activity Period #2 (choose from many different options*)
12:15 p.m. — Lunch served family-style in the Dining Lodge
1:15 to 3 p.m. — General Swimming and Sunning at the Pool
3 to 4 p.m. — Showers & Rest Period
4 to 5 p.m. — Activity Period #3 (choose from many different options*)
5:30 p.m. — Family-style dinner in the Dining Lodge
6:30 p.m. —Game time
7:30 p.m. — “Theater in the Dust” skits and songs
8:30 p.m. — S’mores! (Make marshmallow, graham cracker & chocolate treats)
9:30 p.m. — Lights out!

Sunday, July 27

7:30 a.m. — Camp Wake-up Call
8 a.m. — All Gather Together Near Flagpole
8:20 a.m. — Family-style full breakfast served in the Dining Lodge
9 a.m. — Free-time
10 to 11 a.m. — Activity Period #1 (choose from many different options*)
11 a.m. — Packing Up
11:30 a.m. — Lunch served family-style in the Dining Lodge
12:15 p.m. — Closing Ceremony with singing, skits, sharing.
1 to 2 p.m. — Departures; plan to return again next summer!

— Laura Kath is the community relations coordinator for Circle V Ranch.

