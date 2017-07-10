Circle V Ranch Camp Offers Appreciation

On behalf of Circle V Ranch Camp Director Ray Lopez, we are so very grateful to first responders, staff and volunteers who helped safely evacuated all our Session 2 campers and staff on Saturday, July 8.

All Session 2 campers and staff are safe and accounted for, and returned to their parents/guardians throughout the counties of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles by 11:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Due to the Whittier Fire and the closure of Highway 154 until further notice, we regret that we must cancel Session 3 Space Week (July 11-16). All fees paid will be refunded.

The status of future 2017 summer camp sessions will be advised as we closely monitor the situation.

Circle V Ranch Camp has been on 30 acres of leased land from the U.S. Forest Service since 1990. As of this time, we understand from officials that structures have been saved on the campsite itself.

We will continue to update the media and public as soon as we know more information.

Thanks to the community for its continued prayers and positive support.

— Laura Kath for Circle V Ranch Camp.